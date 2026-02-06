Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed
Each week, KFF Health News finds longer stories for you to enjoy. Today's selections are on Guardian Caps, near-death experiences, dissociative identity disorder, and more.
The New York Times:
The Questionable Science Behind The Odd-Looking Football Helmets
The N.F.L. claims Guardian Caps reduce the risk of concussions. The company that makes them says, “It has nothing to do with concussions.” (Belson, 2/3)
The New York Times:
What Do You Get When You Put A Mummy Through A CT Scan?
The patients were old — more than 2,200 years old. But the medical experts were determined to give them a cutting-edge 21st-century exam. (Nunn, 2/3)
The Washington Post:
Near-Death Experiences Raise Profound Questions. Is There An Afterlife?
Researchers have developed a model to explain the science of near-death experiences. Others have challenged it. (Johnson, 2/5)
The New York Times:
What It’s Like To Live With One Of Psychiatry’s Most Misunderstood Diagnoses
From the time she was a child, Milissa Kaufman felt as if she had a gang of kids in her mind, each with their own thoughts and opinions. One was a girl who was curious and wanted to learn. Another was calm, wise and confident enough to speak in class. Though she was only a few years older than the rest, Kaufman thought of her as the nice lady. Then there was the angry boy who was tough and unafraid. And at the far back of her mind existed a very young girl. All alone behind a door and in a box, she cried and screamed. The curious girl, the nice lady and the angry boy avoided her, frightened by the pain and the secrets she held. (Jones, 1/30)
Stat:
Men Are Lining Up For Male Birth Control Trials. One Reason Is Dobbs
In 1987, Zurich was a hotbed of radical feminism. For three Swiss francs (close to $6 today), left-wing bookstores sold a copy of a pamphlet called “Antisexistische Schrittversuche fuer die Aufloesung Maennlicher Machtstrukturen” (“anti-sexist attempts to dismantle male power structures”), featuring an article about “hodenbaden” sterilization — that is, testicular bathing. (Merelli, 2/2)