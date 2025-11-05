Maine Voters Give Families Leverage To Have Guns Taken From Relatives

The Pine Tree State's red flag law that gives families the ability to seek court intervention will take effect in January. It comes in the wake of a mass shooting in Lewiston. More election news is regarding dementia research in Texas and a health care system's expansion in Arizona.

The New York Times: Maine Voters Approve ‘Red Flag’ Gun Law

Voters in Maine approved a “red flag” law on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press, giving families the option to petition a judge to order weapons removed temporarily from a troubled relative. The ballot measure, known as Question 2, passed two years after a gunman in Lewiston used an assault rifle to kill 18 people at a bar and a bowling alley. It was the worst mass shooting in Maine history. (Russell, 11/4)

More election results from Texas and Arizona —

The Texas Tribune: Texans Set To Approve $3 Billion Dementia Research Fund

Texas voters on Tuesday are on track to approve Proposition 14, the constitutional amendment that both establishes a Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (DPRIT) and authorizes the spending of $3 billion to set up the fund. (Langford, 11/4)

AZFamily: Early Returns Show Arizona Voters Divided On Prop 409, The Valleywise Health Bond

Early returns show voters across Maricopa County are divided on Proposition 409, a nearly $900 million bond that would help Valleywise Health, the county’s public health care system. Officials have said the money would be used to build a new 200-bed behavioral health hospital, build a new outpatient specialty center on the main campus, expand pediatric and primary care, enhance physician training, and add observation beds at the medical center. (Valencia, 11/4)

In other health news from across the U.S. —

The Colorado Sun: Amgen Sues Colorado Prescription Drug Board Over Enbrel Price Cap

The pharmaceutical company Amgen has again sued Colorado over a state board’s decision to place a price cap on the blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel. (Ingold, 11/5)

CIDRAP: Avian Flu Strikes Turkey Farms In Dakotas, Large Egg Facility In California

The US Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) reported several new detections of highly pathogenic avian flu in poultry, including four major outbreaks on commercial turkey farms. In Lamoure County, North Dakota, a commercial turkey farm with 24,700 birds was hit, and in Mcpherson, South Dakota, a facility with 63,800 birds was also affected. South Dakota also had a detection last week on a turkey farm with 56,300 birds in Spink County, as well. In Ottawa County, Michigan, 62,200 birds on a turkey farm were impacted. (Soucheray, 11/4)

Undark: In The U.S., Heat-Exposed Workers Risk Chronic Kidney Disease

Two years ago, Ignacio, a construction worker in Houston, began having frequent headaches and fatigue. Then 40, he initially didn’t go to a doctor because he was uninsured. His wife found a clinic that would see him for free. He was diagnosed with high blood pressure and high cholesterol and sent home. A few hours later, someone from the clinic called, asking Ignacio to return immediately. When he failed to show up, the clinic employee called again. He needed to go to urgent care because his heart could fail while he was asleep, they told him. (Jiménez, 11/5)

