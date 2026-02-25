Major Health Care Changes May Be Ahead For Nearly 800,000 Hawaiians
Lawmakers met with the Hawaii Medical Service Association and Hawaii Pacific Health to outline a plan to fix the state's health care crisis. The deal would likely affect about 760,000 residents and their doctors, news media reported. Plus, news from Tennessee, Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, and Minnesota.
Honolulu Civil Beat:
HMSA Proposal: Hawaii Health Care Could See Radical Transformation
In mid-January lawmakers from the Hawaiʻi House and Senate committees on consumer protection called in executives from HMSA and Hawaiʻi Pacific Health to explain their proposal to create a new system designed to address Hawaiʻi’s health care crisis. Despite lengthy talk about “risk-sharing,” “value-based care” and “bending the cost curve,” the presentation by Hawaiʻi Pacific Health’s chief executive, Ray Vara, and his HMSA counterpart, Dr. Mark Mugiishi, left some lawmakers with more questions than answers. (Yerton, 2/24)
The Hill:
Tennessee Lawmakers Float Abortion Amendment That Would Charge Mothers With Homicide
Two Republican lawmakers in Tennessee are floating an amendment to an abortion bill that would bring homicide charges against expecting mothers who choose to terminate their pregnancies. ... Text of the amendment provided by Barrett to WSMV4 says, “all preborn children should be protected with the same criminal and civil laws protecting the lives of born persons by repealing provisions that permit prenatal homicide and assault.” (Fields, 2/24)
Becker's Hospital Review:
Alabama Bill Would Restrict Insurers’ Use Of AI In Prior Authorization Decisions
The Alabama Senate has passed legislation that would impose new requirements on insurers that use AI to make prior authorization decisions, including a mandate that any decision to deny a request must be made by a physician or other qualified provider. The bill passed in the Senate on Feb. 19 and has been referred to the House Insurance Committee. If enacted, it would take effect Oct. 1. (Emerson, 2/24)
The Colorado Sun:
AI Chatbots Operating In Colorado Would Have To Take Steps To Protect Kids, Prevent Suicides Under Bipartisan Bill
Artificial intelligence chatbots operating in Colorado would be required to adhere to a series of regulations aimed at protecting kids and preventing suicide under a bipartisan bill introduced in the legislature last week. (Paul, 2/25)
AP:
Deaths At Colorado Dairy Lead To Federal Fines
Federal workplace safety regulators penalized three businesses Tuesday over their failure to protect six Colorado dairy workers who were killed by exposure to highly toxic hydrogen sulfide gas after a manure pipe disconnected in an enclosed space. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced proposed fines totaling $246,609 against the dairy owner and two contractors working on a manure management system. The deaths of five men and a teenager on Aug. 20, 2025, shocked the rural communities in and around Keenesburg, 35 miles (55 kilometers) northeast of Denver. (Lee, 2/25)
The CT Mirror:
Lawmakers Revive Effort To Reform Long Term Care Insurance
The legislature’s Aging Committee has introduced a bill that aims to offer some relief to long-term care insurance policyholders who have been squeezed by large premium increases. (Carlesso, 2/24)
CBS News:
Grooming Legislation Gets First Hearing In Minnesota Following WCCO Investigation
A bill designed to stop grooming in Minnesota schools is moving forward after its first hearing on Tuesday. It follows a WCCO investigative series where a young woman shared what she says happened to her in high school. The House Education Policy Committee heard testimony on the bill. "My name is Hannah LoPresto. I'm a victim survivor of grooming and sexual assault by my high school band teacher," LoPresto said. LoPresto told lawmakers what she says happened to her propelled her to act. (Mayerle, 2/24)