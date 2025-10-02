Many Minnesotans Are Losing Their Sober Housing Due To New State Law

An anti-kickback law went into effect in August, part of Minnesota's attempt to address concerns over fraud in social service programs, but critics warn of a disastrous effect on addiction treatment in the state. Other health news from across the nation comes from Virginia, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, and Illinois.

Minnesota Public Radio: Many Sober Home Residents Lose Housing Due To New State Law

Over a decade ago, Rhett Murdaugh moved to St. Paul to live in sober housing. He had already relocated from Nashville to Pennsylvania for addiction treatment. There, he says his program’s leadership recommended he try Minnesota. “I could barely find Minnesota on the map. When they told me to come here I was like, ‘What?’” he said. “But it was because it's known as a hotbed of recovery.” (Gerezgiher, 10/2)

More on addiction and mental health —

KFF Health News: ‘Demon Copperhead’ Author Lays Foundation For Women In Appalachia To Beat Addiction

On a Saturday evening in June, people of this rural region gathered at the historic Lee Theatre to celebrate the founding of Higher Ground Women’s Recovery Residence. Author Barbara Kingsolver opened the facility in January with royalties from her Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “Demon Copperhead,” whose plot revolves around Appalachia’s opioid crisis. The home offers a supportive place for people to stay while learning to live without drugs. Kingsolver had asked the women now living there to join her on stage. (Sisk, 10/2)

CNN: Top States For Mental Health, According To Mental Health America

A new report ranks US states on rates of mental well-being and mental health care, and New York, Hawaii and New Jersey have outperformed the rest — in that order. (Rogers, 10/1)

More health news from across the U.S. —

MedPage Today: Study On Medicaid Work Requirements Finds No Gains In Insurance, Employment

Work requirements enacted as part of a Medicaid expansion program in Georgia did not increase insurance coverage or employment relative to neighboring states that did not expand Medicaid, a quasi-experimental difference-in-differences study suggested. (Firth, 10/1)

AP: Idaho Isn't Punishing Youth Treatment Homes For Violations That Could Put Kids At Risk

As Idaho increases its oversight of youth treatment homes, a new ombudsman said the state still isn’t penalizing facilities where kids could be at risk. And lawmakers say they aren’t satisfied with the way the state Department of Health and Welfare is investigating child abuse in those facilities. (Bryen, 9/30)

Iowa Public Radio: No One Making Sure Iowa Schools Test For Radon

When a pulmonologist told Gail Orcutt she had lung cancer in May 2010, the non-smoker was shocked. She began researching and quickly learned about radon and its prevalence in Iowa, where she lived her entire life. She tested both her childhood and current homes, both of which had dangerous levels. Yet, Orcutt’s five remaining siblings do not have lung cancer. Nor does her husband. Seeking answers, Orcutt turned her attention to the Iowa schools where she spent much of her life, as a student, then as a teacher of 33 years. Orcutt died of lung cancer in May of 2020. (Loomis, 10/1)

NBC Chicago and Chicago Sun-Times: Shoppers At Aldi In Suburban Chicago Warned Of Possible Measles Exposure

Shoppers at a suburban Chicago Aldi store are being warned of the possibility of exposure to measles after a new case was detected in Cook County. The Cook County Department of Public Health said it confirmed its third suburban measles case this year last week. The positive case was found in an adult with an unknown vaccination status, who is believed to have contracted the virus from another positive case last month. (10/1)

CIDRAP: US Measles Total Climbs To 1,544 As Cases Spike In Minnesota

In its latest weekly update today, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 30 more measles cases, putting the national total at 1,544, a record high since the United States eliminated the disease in 2000. Two more outbreaks were reported, bringing the total to 42. The CDC said 86% of cases are linked to outbreaks, and 92% of patients are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. The number of affected jurisdictions remained the same, at 42. (Schnirring, 10/1)

