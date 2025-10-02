- KFF Health News Original Stories 2
- Workers’ Wages Siphoned To Pay Medical Bills, Despite Consumer Protections
- ‘Demon Copperhead’ Author Lays Foundation for Women in Appalachia To Beat Addiction
- Political Cartoon: 'Spoonful of Splenda?'
- Spending And Fiscal Battles 1
- Health Agencies Stymied As Congress Remains Deadlocked On Funding Deal
From KFF Health News - Latest Stories:
KFF Health News Original Stories
Workers’ Wages Siphoned To Pay Medical Bills, Despite Consumer Protections
Health care providers and debt collectors are biting from people’s paychecks to cover old medical bills. A KFF Health News investigation in Colorado shows that this aggressive collection practice is widespread even in a state considered to have strong consumer protections. (Rae Ellen Bichell, 10/2)
‘Demon Copperhead’ Author Lays Foundation for Women in Appalachia To Beat Addiction
Barbara Kingsolver won a Pulitzer Prize for her bestselling novel about Appalachia’s drug crisis. She invested some of the proceeds into a home for women trying to beat substance use disorders. (Taylor Sisk, 10/2)
Political Cartoon: 'Spoonful of Splenda?'
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Spoonful of Splenda?'" by Marty Bucella.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
MENTAL HEALTH MALADY
No impact OK?
Close off emotion, no way!
Glymphatics, make hay.
- Meier Lowenthal
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
It’s that spooktacular time of year again: Send us your best scary health care haikus for our seventh annual Halloween contest! The deadline is 11:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 19. The top winners will receive custom cartoons that appear in the Morning Briefing on Oct. 31. Click here for the rules and to enter! 👻
Summaries Of The News:
Health Agencies Stymied As Congress Remains Deadlocked On Funding Deal
The Department of Health and Human Services — particularly the National Institutes of Health — is seeing significant staff reductions as lawmakers continue the shutdown showdown largely over whether ACA subsidies should be extended. Plus, hospitals already filled to the brim are receiving an influx of patients now that CMS reimbursements for hospital at home care have been halted.
Fierce Biotech:
NIH Research Grinds To A Halt As Government Shuts Down
As the U.S. government shuts down due Congress' failure to pass a spending bill, the National Institutes of Health is implementing a contingency staffing plan that will again roil a research apparatus that has already been heavily disrupted during the second Trump administration. The NIH will retain 4,477, or 24.5%, of its staff during the shutdown, primarily to maintain operations at the NIH Clinical Center, which is a hospital run by the agency, according to the plan. (Incorvaia, 10/1)
CIDRAP:
HHS To Furlough 41% Of Workforce During Federal Government Shutdown
Federal health officials say critical activities related to public health emergencies will continue despite the federal government shutdown, but other areas of the federal health bureaucracy will be significantly affected by furloughs unless lawmakers can resolve the impasse. In a post this morning on the social media site X, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said activities related to "imminent threats to the safety of human life or protection of property" will continue. (Dall, 10/1)
NPR:
Furloughs, Closures And Mass Firings Threats: What's Next In The Shutdown Fight
The effects of a government shutdown are rippling across the country. Yesterday, federal workers stayed home from work, national parks prepared to close down and people seeking services from the federal government met a patchwork of availability and access. In Washington, White House officials and Congressional leaders spent the day pointing blame in public while a small group of lawmakers in the Senate began talks about a potential offramp. ... No votes are planned for Thursday to allow lawmakers to observe the Jewish holiday. Senate GOP leaders are expected to call for another vote on Friday on the House-passed stopgap bill that funds federal agencies through November 21. Leaders are still discussing plans for possible weekend votes. But the three times they've attempted to pass the measure did not result in the 60 votes needed to advance. (Schapitl, Walsh and Ordoñez, 10/2)
Politico:
Vance Says He’ll Talk Obamacare Premiums With Schumer — But Only With Government Open
Vice President JD Vance has an offer for Senate Democrats to end the government shutdown, he told “Fox and Friends” on Wednesday. Join onto the Republicans’ continuing resolution, and he’ll head to the Capitol “right now” to work with Democrats on extending insurance subsidies for the Affordable Care Act, the line in the sand Democratic party leaders have drawn in the government funding fight. (Svirnovskiy, 10/1)
Politico:
How John Thune Sees The Shutdown Ending
Senate Majority Leader John Thune laid out a path to end the government shutdown in an exclusive interview Wednesday, saying he is willing to discuss the shape of future health care negotiations if a “critical mass” of Democrats say they are willing to support a House-passed funding bill in return. The comments, made in his Capitol office less than 18 hours into the first shutdown since 2019, are in keeping with the South Dakota Republican’s current strategy — which is to let pressure build on Democrats to back the GOP-led House stopgap as the only solution. (Carney, 10/1)
AP:
Republicans Make False Claim About Free Health Care To 'Illegal Immigrants'
CLAIM: Democrats shut down the government because they want to give free health care to immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally. THE FACTS: This is false. Democrats say they are pushing for the inclusion of key health care provisions in the next congressional spending package. In particular, they are seeking an extension of tax credits that millions of Americans use to buy insurance on the Affordable Care Act exchange and a reversal of Medicaid cuts made in the bill Trump signed into law in July. (Goldin, 10/1)
Also —
Becker's Hospital Review:
Health Systems Scramble To Discharge Hospital-At-Home Patients
Health systems have had to scramble to discharge or move their hospital-at-home patients as CMS reimbursement for the program lapsed with the federal government shutdown. Healthcare organizations approved for the CMS waiver to provide acute hospital care at home had to discharge or transfer those Medicare beneficiaries to the hospital by midnight Oct. 1, sending many patients back to capacity-strained facilities. (Bruce, 10/1)
Bloomberg:
US Government Shutdown Has Insurers Pressing For Obamacare Subsidy Renewal
Ominous images of anxious adults and children began flashing on streaming services and social media more than a week before Senate Democrats forced a government shutdown over their demands to renew expiring Obamacare insurance subsidies. “Health care costs will skyrocket,” the advertisements warn, urging Americans to “Tell Congress” to act to continue the tax credits as the video shifts to a view of the Capitol building. (Birnbaum, 10/1)
White House Hedges Research Funds On Colleges' Support For Trump Goals
Nine initial universities would enjoy “multiple positive benefits" if they agree to commit to strict definitions of gender, among other conditions. Plus, pharma tariffs have been delayed.
The New York Times:
Trump Administration Asks Colleges To Sign ‘Compact’ To Get Funding Preference
The White House on Wednesday sent letters to nine of the nation’s top public and private universities, urging campus leaders to pledge support for President Trump’s political agenda to help ensure access to federal research funds. The letters came attached to a 10-page “compact” that serves as a sort of priority statement for the administration’s educational goals — the most comprehensive accounting to date of what Mr. Trump aims to achieve from an unparalleled, monthslong pressure campaign on academia. The compact would require colleges to freeze tuition for five years, cap the enrollment of international students and commit to strict definitions of gender. (Bender, 10/2)
Politico:
Trump Plans To Block Funding To Groups That Promote Diversity Policies Abroad
The Trump administration plans to block U.S. funding to organizations that do work abroad on issues related to gender identity and diversity, according to a U.S. official and nonprofit groups informed of the plan. It’s a major expansion of the Mexico City Policy, which prevents foreign groups receiving U.S. global health funding from providing or promoting abortion, even if those programs are paid for with other sources of financing. (Paun and Toosi, 10/1)
On tariffs and drug prices —
Stat:
Trump’s 100% Pharma Tariff, Promised Oct. 1, Is Delayed
President Trump told pharmaceutical companies last week that they should start building infrastructure in the U.S. — or face a 100% tariff, starting Wednesday. But a White House official told STAT on Wednesday that the tariffs have not gone into effect and that the administration would now “begin preparing” tariffs on companies that don’t build in the U.S. or make a drug pricing agreement with the administration. (Payne, 10/1)
The New York Times:
How TrumpRx Website May Affect Your Drug Costs After Pfizer Deal
Much is still unknown about the administration’s Pfizer deal and the planned drug-buying website. Trump officials hinted that similar deals with other pharmaceutical manufacturers would follow. But with the price equalization idea, Mr. Trump is tapping into widespread frustration that drug prices are too high in the United States. The Biden administration also took steps to try to lower drug costs for patients and the government, though it did not zero in as Mr. Trump has on the idea that drug prices are unfairly low in Europe. (Robbins, 10/1)
On MAHA and food additives —
AP:
Walmart Plans To Stop Using Artificial Colors And 30 More Food Additives
Walmart said Wednesday that it plans to remove synthetic food dyes and 30 other ingredients, including some preservatives, artificial sweeteners and fat substitutes, from its store brands sold in the United States by January 2027. The move announced by the the nation’s largest retailer amounts to an acknowledgment that American consumers and the U.S. government under President Donald Trump are paying attention to what goes into packaged foods. (D’Innocenzio and Aleccia, 10/1)
On military fitness —
ABC News:
How Hegseth's Newly Proposed Military Fitness Standards Compare To Existing Tests
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced on Tuesday that there would be new, strict fitness standards enforced on the U.S. military. In a speech addressing several hundred high-ranking officials in Quantico, Virginia, Hegseth said he did not want to see "fat generals and admirals" or overweight troops in service anymore. (Martinez and Kekatos, 10/1)
Summa Health Is First Health System Wholly Owned By Venture Capital Firm
General Catalyst’s Health Assurance Transformation Co. finalized the acquisition Wednesday and hopes to boost Summa's efficiency by using AI to improve diagnoses and document patient visits. Also in the news: Johns Hopkins, CommonSpirit, Florida Blue, BayCare, and more.
Modern Healthcare:
General Catalyst's HATCo Acquires Summa Health
General Catalyst’s Health Assurance Transformation Company on Wednesday closed its acquisition of Summa Health, making it the first health system wholly owned by a venture capital firm. (Kacik, 10/1)
More health industry news —
Modern Healthcare:
Insurance Contract Disputes With Johns Hopkins, Ascension Ramp Up
Health insurance companies and health systems are familiar with heated contract battles, but the scramble to lock down favorable terms is rising. Hospitals, under pressure to operate within tight margins, are wrestling with the financial ramifications of looming federal healthcare cuts and coping with sustained labor shortages Insurers seek to clamp down on rising utilization and appease dissatisfied investors. (Tong, 10/1)
Modern Healthcare:
CommonSpirit Health To Grow Ambulatory Care To Boost Operations
CommonSpirit is betting on ambulatory care expansion to shore up operations and putting hospital deals on ice. The Chicago-based system has added 90 ambulatory care sites to its footprint in its last two fiscal years, 34 of which opened across nine states in fiscal 2025, which ended June 30. (Hudson, 10/1)
WUSF:
Florida Blue, BayCare Reach Agreement, Ensuring In-Network Coverage For Most Members
Florida Blue and BayCare on Wednesday said a new multiyear agreement ensures that most patients can continue accessing the health system's hospitals, specialty physicians and services without disruption. The deal encompasses all 16 BayCare hospitals, its extensive ambulatory network, and BayCare Medical Group, the Tampa Bay area's largest multispecialty physician group. (Mayer, 10/1)
Chicago Tribune:
Advocate Health Installs Medicine Vending Machines On South Side
Most patients don’t expect to be sent to a vending machine immediately after a doctor’s appointment or a hospital stay. But there are two new vending machines that dole out prescription medications — not snacks — at Advocate Trinity Hospital in Calumet Heights and Advocate Medical Group’s Imani Village clinic in Pullman. (Schencker, 10/1)
CIDRAP:
Treating Recurrent C Difficile Cases Cost Hospital Millions, Study Finds
A study conducted at a community hospital in New Jersey highlights the excess costs associated with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), researchers reported this week in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology. The retrospective study of patient medical records by clinicians at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center included patients who had three or more inpatient admissions due to CDI from January 2017 through December 2020. (Dall, 10/1)
On medical debt —
Wyoming Public Radio:
Grants Help Wyoming Parents Pay For Uncovered Medical Bills
Once in a while, a friend meets you exactly where you are. It is the message greeting Wyoming families who turn to Casper-based Jason’s Friends Foundation for help paying medical bills when their child is diagnosed with cancer, or tumors in the brain or spinal cord. (Galatas, 10/1)
KFF Health News:
Workers’ Wages Siphoned To Pay Medical Bills, Despite Consumer Protections
Stacey Knoll thought the court summons she received was a scam. She didn’t remember getting any medical bills from Montrose Regional Health, a nonprofit hospital, after a 2020 emergency room visit. So she was shocked when, three years after the trip to the hospital, her employer received court orders requiring it to start funneling a chunk of her paychecks to a debt collector for an unpaid $881 medical bill — which had grown to $1,155.26 from interest and court fees. (Bichell, 10/2)
HHS Declares Coalition For Health AI Won't Squeeze Out The Startups
Health and tech giants involved in the group evaluate artificial intelligence tools and then advise physicians and hospitals on how they work. The administration claims CHAI could become a "cartel," but CEO Brian Anderson says the coalition's 3,000 members include startups and smaller providers.
Politico:
Trump To The Health And Tech Giants: AI Is Not Your ‘Cartel’
The Trump administration has a message for the biggest names in health care and tech: You won’t control the development of artificial intelligence in medicine. Top officials at the Department of Health and Human Services tell POLITICO that the administration does not support a multi-year quasi-regulatory effort by firms including Microsoft and OpenAI, and health systems including the Mayo Clinic and Duke Health, to pilot private-sector-led vetting of AI tools under the banner of the Coalition for Health AI. (Reader, 10/1)
Stat:
UpToDate Launches Expert AI To Answer Doctors' Clinical Questions
When UpToDate, the decades-old, expert-curated medical resource for doctors, announced the launch of a generative artificial intelligence update last week, clinicians responded with a common refrain: It’s about time. (Palmer, 10/2)
More pharma and tech news —
MedPage Today:
Oral Drug Wins FDA Approval For Chronic Hives
The FDA approved oral remibrutinib (Rhapsido) as a second-line treatment for chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), or chronic hives, Novartis announced on Tuesday. Indicated for adults with stubborn symptoms despite the use of antihistamines, the approval marks the first Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor for CSU. (Ingram, 10/1)
CIDRAP:
CDC Issues New Guidance For Prevention, Treatment Of Sporadic, Bioterrorist-Deployed Tularemia
Today, Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report published updated guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on postexposure prophylaxis (prevention) and treatment of the rare but potentially serious tickborne disease tularemia. The recommendations are aimed at healthcare providers caring for patients with naturally occurring infections or, in the case of bioterrorist deployment of the pathogen, working with preparedness experts and public health authorities to prepare their clinics, hospitals, and communities. (Van Beusekom, 10/1)
Stat:
WHO Says Antibacterial Pipeline Lacks Innovation
Despite ongoing concern over antibiotic resistance, a new report finds there are fewer antibacterial medicines in clinical pipelines than just two years ago and relatively few qualify as innovative, suggesting the majority of treatments would be insufficient to tackle the fast-growing public health threat. (Silverman, 10/2)
CIDRAP:
Valneva Reports Good Antibody Persistence For Chikungunya Vaccine
Valneva today reported strong antibody persistence for Ixchiq, its live-attenuated vaccine against chikungunya, a virus spread by mosquitoes. In a press release, the company said data from 254 healthy adults suggested that 95% retained an antibody response above the seroresponse threshold for 4 years after a single dose. Antibody persistence in adults age 65 and older was similar to that for younger adults, which held for geometric mean titers and seroresponse rates. (Schnirring, 10/1)
Modern Healthcare:
How Remote MRI, CT Scanning Can Ease Radiology Staffing Shortages
Providers are eyeing remote scanning technology as a way to address the imbalance between too many requests for imaging tests and too few technologists to handle them. A handful of medtech companies received Food and Drug Administration clearance in the past two years for products that allow technologists to perform multiple scans simultaneously from remote locations. (Dubinsky, 10/1)
On ALS research —
Stat:
Researchers Find Clues Linking ALS And Autoimmune Responses
Researchers have found that patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis have autoimmune responses, a finding with the potential to reshape how scientists think of the devastating and complex neurologic disorder. (Wosen, 10/1)
Los Angeles Times:
Eric Dane Takes On ALS Advocacy As His Symptoms Progress
As he manages his own amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, actor Eric Dane is also advocating for the continuation of the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act, which is set to expire in 2026. The actor, along with the nonprofit organization I AM ALS, spoke with U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) on Tuesday about the importance of the legislation, which provides funding for research and gives patients early access to treatments. (Solorzano, 10/1)
Maine Family Planning Clinics End Primary Care Amid Medicaid Cuts
The clinics, with 18 locations and a mobile unit, provide birth control, sexually transmitted disease testing, cancer screenings, and routine OB-GYN visits, as well as primary care to nearly 1,000 patients. Also, a Texas judge transfers the abortion pill battle to Missouri; and more.
AP:
Maine Clinics To Halt Primary Care After Trump Administration Cuts To Planned Parenthood
A network of medical clinics that serves low-income residents in Maine said Wednesday it is shutting down its primary care operations because of Trump administration cuts to abortion providers. President Donald Trump’s policy and tax bill, known as the “ big beautiful bill,” blocked Medicaid money from Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider. The parameters in the bill also stopped funding from reaching Maine Family Planning, a much smaller provider that also delivers other medical services in the mostly rural state. (Whittle and Mulvihill, 10/1)
More abortion news —
The Hill:
Abortion Pill Lawsuit Revived, Transferred To Missouri
A Texas federal judge late Tuesday declined to dismiss a lawsuit against the Food and Drug Administration seeking to sharply restrict the abortion pill mifepristone, instead transferring the case to Missouri and keeping the effort alive. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled that Idaho, Missouri and Kansas — which were not the original plaintiffs — have no ties to Amarillo, Texas, where the original lawsuit was filed. (Weixel, 10/1)
Politico:
White House Pushes Back On Pope Leo’s Statement That Immigrants Are Subject To 'Inhuman Treatment' In The U.S.
The Trump administration has again found itself tussling with a pope. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday pushed back on Pope Leo XIV’s suggestion Tuesday that people who support the “inhuman treatment of immigrants in the United States” may not be “pro life.” “This administration is trying to enforce our nation’s laws in the most humane way possible, and we are upholding the law,” she said during Wednesday’s press briefing. “We are doing that on behalf of the people of our country who live here.” The press secretary — who is devoutly Catholic and regularly prays with her staff before her press briefings — did not mention the pope. (Sentner, 10/1)
On infant health and pregnancy —
Chicago Tribune:
Black Babies Die Suddenly, Unexpectedly At A Higher Rate
Black babies died suddenly and unexpectedly in their sleep at a rate 14 times higher than white babies in Cook County between 2019 and 2023 — a startling disparity revealed in a report released Wednesday by county and health officials. (Schencker, 10/1)
NPR:
Inside The Fight To Save Mississippi's Babies Amid Medicaid Cuts
For months, Dr. Daniel Edney had watched his state's infant mortality rate rise. "It just kept climbing," he remembers. "We'd get another death coming in, another death coming in." As the public health officer in Mississippi, it's Edney's job to monitor the number of infant deaths in the state. When he saw the final figures for 2024, they were as bad as he feared. (Riddle, 10/2)
The Washington Post:
Robots Are Learning To Make Human Babies. Twenty Have Already Been Born.
Quietly, over the past three years, babies have been conceived — and at least 20 of them have been born — through clinical trials that involve automation with little to no human intervention. The same algorithmic computer-vision software that helps autonomous vehicles spot objects on the road and finds signs of breast cancer in a mammogram can instantaneously detect the most robust swimmer among hundreds of thousands of flailing, corkscrewing sperm — each one a fraction of the width of a hair strand. It’s a capability that far exceeds any trained embryologist’s eye. A robotic arm can collect that sperm and mix the chemicals required for an egg to stay viable. And it can delicately and reproducibly fertilize an egg, initiating the moment of conception. (Dwoskin and Murphy, 10/1)
CIDRAP:
Poll Shows Americans View COVID-19 Vaccines As Unsafe For Pregnant Women
Research presented last week during the American Academy of Pediatrics 2025 National Conference & Exhibition shows maternal COVID-19 vaccination is linked to a 58% lower risk of being infected with the virus, as well as a lower risk of experiencing a stillbirth or preterm birth. But a new poll from the Annenberg Public Policy Center suggests significant hesitation among pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with just 38% of poll respondents saying they would recommend that someone who is pregnant get the COVID-19 shot. (Soucheray, 10/1)
CIDRAP:
COVID Vaccines May Have Averted Thousands Of Hospital Stays In Infants, Pregnant Women Over 18 Months
A US modeling study published yesterday in JAMA Pediatrics estimates that vaccinating pregnant women against COVID-19 prevented 7,000 hospitalizations in infants and 3,000 in pregnant women from January 2024 to May 2025. (Van Beusekom, 9/30)
Stat:
Clinical Trials Need More Pregnant Women. It's Easier Said Than Done
Researchers have shut pregnant women out of gold-standard clinical trials in order to protect them and their babies. But the practice has had the opposite effect. Instead, women have to wade through a chaotic data landscape, and many may choose to suffer through untreated illnesses. (Lawrence, 10/2)
On birth control, cancer, and more —
NBC News:
Is Depo-Provera Birth Control To Blame For This Woman’s Brain Tumor? A Lawsuit Alleges Pfizer Failed To Warn Of Potential Risk
Robin Phillip’s fresh haircut is dyed her favorite color — green. But beneath the dye job is a scar that runs along the side of her head, the result of two craniotomies. ... Today, Phillip believes her birth control is to blame. For nearly 30 years, stopping only when she had her two children, she used Depo-Provera — a progestin shot given every three months. She’s one of more than 1,000 women suing Pfizer, which makes the drug, alleging it knew more about the risks and failed to warn users. (Brooks and Essamuah, 10/1)
ABC News:
Breast Cancer Resources: What You Need To Know About Diagnosis, Treatments, Support
Oct.1 marks the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the American Cancer Society (ACS) is commemorating 40 years of spreading awareness about the condition. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women, with one in eight developing breast cancer in her lifetime, according to the ACS. (Kekatos, 10/1)
CIDRAP:
Study: Mailing HPV Tests To Women Effective, Cost-Saving, Regardless Of Cervical-Cancer Screening History
Direct mailing human papillomavirus (HPV) self-testing kits to women's homes was cost-effective for those who regularly undergo cervical cancer screening, those overdue for screening, and those with unknown screening histories who opted in, per a Kaiser Permanente–led study published today in JAMA Network Open. (Van Beusekom, 10/1)
Newsweek:
Space Weather May Trigger Heart Attacks In Women
Solar storms—giant bursts of energy from the Sun that disturb the Earth’s magnetic field—may play a role in triggering heart attacks, particularly in women, a new study has found. Researchers led from the National Institute for Space Research (INPE) analyzed hospital records from São José dos Campos, Brazil, between 1998 and 2005—a period marked by high solar activity. (Patrick, 9/30)
Genetic Analysis Finds Different Forms Of Autism, Study Shows
The study found that rather than being one single genetic condition, autism is instead a cluster of conditions with similar features. In other autism news: folate supplements vs. leucovorin; the dementia drug memantine may help a small subset of ASD youth with social functioning; and more.
NBC News:
Different Forms Of Autism May Exist, Not Only Different Severities, Genetic Study Shows
People who learn they have autism after age 6 — the current median age at diagnosis — are often described as having a “milder” form of autism than people diagnosed as toddlers. A new study challenges that assumption. A genetic analysis finds that people with autism spectrum disorder diagnosed in late childhood or adolescence actually have “a different form of autism,” not a less severe one, said Varun Warrier, senior author of a study published Wednesday in Nature. (Szabo, 10/1)
The New York Times:
Should The Autism Spectrum Be Split Apart?
That broadening of the diagnosis, autism experts believe, along with the increasing awareness of the disorder, is largely responsible for the steep rise in autism cases that Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has called “an epidemic” and has attributed to theories of causality that mainstream scientists reject, like vaccines and, more recently, Tylenol. And the diagnostic expansion has now become a flashpoint in a long-running debate over how autism should be defined, one that has divided parents and activists, ignited social media battles and grown fiercer with Mr. Kennedy’s laser focus on autism. (Ghorayshi, 10/1)
The Washington Post:
Are Folate Supplements The Same As Leucovorin?
The Food and Drug Administration last week announced it would make it easier for parents to access leucovorin calcium to treat children with autism. Leucovorin is a form of vitamin B9 or folate, a nutrient essential for neurodevelopment. Though its effectiveness for autism treatment has only been researched in small studies, the announcement appeared to send some rushing to buy over-the-counter supplements with the same key ingredient as the drug Trump administration officials touted. Some online shops appeared to sell out of folinic acid supplements. (Malhi, 10/1)
MedPage Today:
Can A Dementia Drug Help Some Kids With Autism?
Memantine hydrochloride, a noncompetitive NMDA receptor antagonist, may help improve social impairment in a specific subset of youth with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), a small trial suggested. (Monaco, 10/1)
In related news —
The Washington Post:
Maryland Residents With Non-Apparent Disabilities Get A Butterfly ID Marker
Under Eric’s ID law, people with autism and other non-apparent disabilities can obtain a state-issued ID that is meant to alert law enforcement officers of their condition. (Munro, 10/1)
Many Minnesotans Are Losing Their Sober Housing Due To New State Law
An anti-kickback law went into effect in August, part of Minnesota's attempt to address concerns over fraud in social service programs, but critics warn of a disastrous effect on addiction treatment in the state. Other health news from across the nation comes from Virginia, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, and Illinois.
Minnesota Public Radio:
Many Sober Home Residents Lose Housing Due To New State Law
Over a decade ago, Rhett Murdaugh moved to St. Paul to live in sober housing. He had already relocated from Nashville to Pennsylvania for addiction treatment. There, he says his program’s leadership recommended he try Minnesota. “I could barely find Minnesota on the map. When they told me to come here I was like, ‘What?’” he said. “But it was because it's known as a hotbed of recovery.” (Gerezgiher, 10/2)
More on addiction and mental health —
KFF Health News:
‘Demon Copperhead’ Author Lays Foundation For Women In Appalachia To Beat Addiction
On a Saturday evening in June, people of this rural region gathered at the historic Lee Theatre to celebrate the founding of Higher Ground Women’s Recovery Residence. Author Barbara Kingsolver opened the facility in January with royalties from her Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “Demon Copperhead,” whose plot revolves around Appalachia’s opioid crisis. The home offers a supportive place for people to stay while learning to live without drugs. Kingsolver had asked the women now living there to join her on stage. (Sisk, 10/2)
CNN:
Top States For Mental Health, According To Mental Health America
A new report ranks US states on rates of mental well-being and mental health care, and New York, Hawaii and New Jersey have outperformed the rest — in that order. (Rogers, 10/1)
More health news from across the U.S. —
MedPage Today:
Study On Medicaid Work Requirements Finds No Gains In Insurance, Employment
Work requirements enacted as part of a Medicaid expansion program in Georgia did not increase insurance coverage or employment relative to neighboring states that did not expand Medicaid, a quasi-experimental difference-in-differences study suggested. (Firth, 10/1)
AP:
Idaho Isn't Punishing Youth Treatment Homes For Violations That Could Put Kids At Risk
As Idaho increases its oversight of youth treatment homes, a new ombudsman said the state still isn’t penalizing facilities where kids could be at risk. And lawmakers say they aren’t satisfied with the way the state Department of Health and Welfare is investigating child abuse in those facilities. (Bryen, 9/30)
Iowa Public Radio:
No One Making Sure Iowa Schools Test For Radon
When a pulmonologist told Gail Orcutt she had lung cancer in May 2010, the non-smoker was shocked. She began researching and quickly learned about radon and its prevalence in Iowa, where she lived her entire life. She tested both her childhood and current homes, both of which had dangerous levels. Yet, Orcutt’s five remaining siblings do not have lung cancer. Nor does her husband. Seeking answers, Orcutt turned her attention to the Iowa schools where she spent much of her life, as a student, then as a teacher of 33 years. Orcutt died of lung cancer in May of 2020. (Loomis, 10/1)
NBC Chicago and Chicago Sun-Times:
Shoppers At Aldi In Suburban Chicago Warned Of Possible Measles Exposure
Shoppers at a suburban Chicago Aldi store are being warned of the possibility of exposure to measles after a new case was detected in Cook County. The Cook County Department of Public Health said it confirmed its third suburban measles case this year last week. The positive case was found in an adult with an unknown vaccination status, who is believed to have contracted the virus from another positive case last month. (10/1)
CIDRAP:
US Measles Total Climbs To 1,544 As Cases Spike In Minnesota
In its latest weekly update today, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 30 more measles cases, putting the national total at 1,544, a record high since the United States eliminated the disease in 2000. Two more outbreaks were reported, bringing the total to 42. The CDC said 86% of cases are linked to outbreaks, and 92% of patients are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. The number of affected jurisdictions remained the same, at 42. (Schnirring, 10/1)
Viewpoints: A Bipartisan Reform Package Would End The Shutdown; Yes, There Are Autistic Amish People
Opinion writers tackle these public health topics.
The Washington Post:
Government Shutdown Over Obamacare Could End With This Bipartisan Idea
The federal government is shutting down because Democrats and Republicans disagree about how much to subsidize Obamacare. Naturally, Democrats want to subsidize the health law more, and Republicans less. But thanks to a Biden-era legislative quirk, Republicans have a unique opportunity this year to reach across the aisle to address some of Obamacare’s most damaging flaws, in a way that makes health insurance more affordable for those who need it. (Avik Roy, 10/1)
Stat:
There's Autism Among The Amish, But Prevalence Is Hard To Measure
During the recent White House news conference linking Tylenol use during pregnancy to rising pediatric rates of autism, one of the president’s side comments caught my attention: He said that there is “virtually no autism” among the Amish. Since the Amish are a relatively isolated community and tend to avoid many modern technologies, there has been growing interest in whether autism exists within Amish populations, and what light that might shed on the condition. The truth is, very little systematic data has been collected on this topic to date. (Braxton D. Mitchell, 10/2)
Stat:
How The System Stands In The Way Of Women’s Health Innovation
Bill Gates’ recent $2.5 billion commitment to women’s health represents an overdue and transformative investment. But it’s not enough. (Veronica Adamson, 10/2)
The New York Times:
Kennedy Crusaded On Linking Vaccines And Autism. So What Happened?
In September, after months of mostly out-of-sight maneuvering, the Make America Healthy Again movement stepped forthrightly into the policy spotlight. The flurry of news marks a chapter’s end in the saga of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s public health reign: In just five days in September, we got the most substantive meeting of his reconstituted Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, now stuffed with vaccine skeptics, and a much- anticipated Department of Health and Human Services announcement on the causes of autism, rolled out to much fanfare by the president. (David Wallace-Wells, 10/1)
The Washington Post:
The Real Problem With Tylenol (It's Not Autism)
Acetaminophen, commonly referred to by the brand name Tylenol, carries very real risks when taken in higher-than-recommended doses. It is the leading cause of acute liver failure in the United States and is responsible for 1 in 5 liver transplants. Public health efforts should be targeting these dangers rather than stoking unfounded fears of neurological harm. (Leana S. Wen, 9/30)