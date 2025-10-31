Many States — But Not All — Step Up To Help SNAP Beneficiaries Amid Deadline

Meanwhile, a federal judge in Boston appeared skeptical of the Trump administration's decision to suspend food aid until the government spending stalemate is resolved.

Bloomberg: Food Aid For Millions At Risk As Senators Leave For Long Weekend

Senators failed this week to resolve a standoff over funding food aid during the government shutdown and plan to head home Thursday for a long weekend, leaving millions of low-income Americans struggling to purchase groceries starting Saturday. Nov. 1 will mark the first-ever lapse in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and make as many as 42 million food stamp recipients a casualty in the month-long clash over funding the government. (Wasson and Dennis, 10/30)

CNN: Food Banks, Nonprofits Face A ‘Perfect Storm’ Of Surging Demand As Shutdown Drags On

Demand has doubled at a Washington, DC, food bank over the past few weeks, while another in Texas has been forced to dip into emergency hurricane reserve funds to meet demand. Meanwhile, a Florida charity is giving out 300,000 meals per day but, an official there says, “still it’s not enough.” (Williams, Blackburn, Culpepper, Schiciano, Condon and Kirsch, 10/30)

The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer: DeWine Announces $25 Million To Help Ohio Families Amid SNAP Shutdown Threat

Ohio is stepping in to help families who could soon lose access to federal food benefits as the government shutdown enters its second month with no deal in sight. Gov. Mike DeWine, Senate President Rob McColley, and House Speaker Matt Huffman on Thursday announced a $25 million plan to blunt the impact if the federal shutdown continues into November. (Staver, 10/30)

Chicago Tribune: Pritzker Directs $20 Million To Food Banks Ahead Of SNAP Freeze

As nearly 2 million Illinois residents prepare to lose federal food assistance Saturday amid the government shutdown, Gov. JB Pritzker signed an executive order Thursday directing $20 million toward food banks across the state. (Lourgos and Gorner, 10/30)

Colorado Public Radio: State Lawmakers Approve $10 Million To Bolster Colorado Food Banks As SNAP Benefits Dry Up

The Colorado legislature’s Joint Budget Committee on Thursday unanimously approved spending $10 million from the state’s reserves to shore up food banks and food assistance programs while SNAP benefits are suspended due to the government shutdown. But nonpartisan staff emphasized to lawmakers that Colorado does not have the financial resources to cover people’s lost benefits. (Birkeland, 10/30)

Iowa Public Radio: Reynolds Pledges Funding To Assist Food Banks After SNAP Funding Expires

The state will match cash donations to Iowa's six regional food banks starting Nov. 3 to help make up for the absence of funding for people who receive federal food assistance. (Gerlock, Sostaric and Brummer, 10/30)

The CT Mirror: CT Lawmakers: Lamont Must Do More To Replace Vanishing Food Aid

An unexpected bipartisan consensus that Gov. Ned Lamont’s initial response to the suspension of the SNAP federal food program is inadequate is nudging the governor toward tapping Connecticut’s massive rainy day fund for greater relief. (Phaneuf, 10/31)

LiveNOW From FOX: Which States Will Not Provide SNAP Benefits Amid Shutdown?

As of Thursday, several states have not taken action to protect SNAP benefits, including Alabama, Texas, Kansas and Florida. In Nebraska, the state Department of Health and Human Services announced it would pause SNAP benefits starting Friday. It said it is "actively coordinating with food banks, nonprofit partners, and community organizations," and listed area food banks for those seeking help. (Miller, 10/30)

The Texas Tribune: Texas Dodges Addressing Looming SNAP Pause

With the federal government at a standstill and some red states offering up money for food assistance, Gov. Greg Abbott faces pressure to authorize the release of emergency state funding — a move he has done before — to offset the looming federal suspension of SNAP benefits this weekend for 3.5 million low-income Texans. (Langford, Simpson and Byman, 10/30)

Newsweek: Judge In SNAP Case Tells Trump Admin To ‘Stretch That Emergency Money’

A federal judge in Boston signaled Thursday that she may order the Trump administration to pay food assistance benefits to tens of millions of Americans who are at risk of not getting their November payments because of the government shutdown. (Higham, 10/31)

The Hill: Trump Urges Democrats To Tackle ACA Premiums Hike

President Trump late Thursday once again slammed ObamaCare, demanding that Democrats “do something” ahead of an imminent spike in Affordable Care Act (ACA) premiums amid the federal funding impasse. “As I have said for years, OBAMACARE IS A DISASTER! Rates are going through the roof for really bad healthcare!!! Do something Democrats!!!” the president wrote in a Truth Social post. His comment comes as the government shutdown nears the one-month mark. Senate Democrats have refused to pass a stopgap bill unless their Republican counterparts agree to extend ACA subsidies that will expire at the end of the year. (Fields, 10/30)

Politico: Democrats Plot Messaging Blitz Ahead Of Obamacare Hikes

In Wisconsin, Democrats are launching nearly 400 canvassing events this weekend focused on health care. A major liberal advocacy group, Protect Our Care, will push a six-figure digital campaign. Top Democratic governors, including Kentucky’s Andy Beshear and Laura Kelly of Kansas, are holding press calls to “to slam D.C. Republicans for causing Americans’ health care premiums to skyrocket.” (Crampton, 10/31)

KFF Health News: KFF Health News’ ‘What The Health?’: Happy Open Enrollment Eve!

Open enrollment for 2026 Affordable Care Act insurance plans starts in most states Nov. 1, with no resolution in Congress about whether to continue more generous premium tax credits expanded under President Joe Biden or let them expire at the end of this year. It is unclear whether the backlash from millions of enrollees seeing skyrocketing premiums will move Democrats or Republicans to back away from entrenched positions that are keeping most of the federal government shut down. (Rovner, 10/30)

