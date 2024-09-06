Massachusetts Raises Risk Levels For Mosquito-Borne Diseases

More cases of West Nile Virus and a third infection of Eastern equine encephalitis — and more mosquitoes testing positive for the virus — have prompted officials to raise the warning.

WCVB: New Cases Of EEE, West Nile Reported In Mass.; Risk Levels Raised

Massachusetts health officials raised the risk levels on Thursday for mosquito-borne illnesses Eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile Virus in several communities after announcing one new case of each virus. Both cases are men in their 70s in Middlesex County, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. (Tenser, 9/6)

WMUR: Mosquito Batches In NH Testing Positive For EEE At Highest Rate Since 2019

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, mosquito testing in New Hampshire is a voluntary initiative in each community. Twenty-nine cities and towns, mostly in the southeastern part of the state, have trapping programs. So far this year, more than 2,500 mosquito batches have been trapped and tested. The 10 positive EEE batches were the most found since 2019. (O'Brien, 9/4)

Time: Why Mosquitoes Are So Dangerous Right Now

The species primarily responsible for spreading eastern equine encephalitis, Culiseta melanura, have drawn the most attention lately because of how deadly the disease is. But fewer than six cases have been reported so far this year in the U.S., and that's pretty on par with what's reported in New England every year, says Dr. James Shepherd, an infectious disease expert at Yale University School of Medicine. Despite the recent drastic actions of local authorities in closing down public areas, the number of infections so far this year don’t seem to be any greater than other years. (Park, 9/4)

On West Nile virus —

The Colorado Sun: Colorado Has Had An Unusually Quiet West Nile Season

In what is normally his busiest time of the year, scientist Greg Ebel is feeling something odd this year. He’s … relaxed? “It’s been fairly uneventful for the first time in four years,” he said. Ebel is a professor of microbiology, immunology and pathology at Colorado State University. His wheelhouse is what are known as vector-borne diseases — in particular diseases transmitted by mosquitoes. (Ingold, 9/5)

USA Today: The 25-Year Fight To Defeat West Nile Virus, One Convoy At A Time.

Late summer is peak mosquito season. Exactly 25 years ago, West Nile first appeared in the Western Hemisphere in New York City before it spread across North America. Public health officials have adapted by spraying pesticides to kill off Culex mosquitoes before they can infect people with the virus. But warming temperatures in recent years have made it easier for mosquitoes to multiply and spread diseases. Health departments face new challenges in protecting people from illness and death. (Cuevas, 9/5)

In other news about climate change —

The Washington Post: This Summer Was The Hottest In Recorded History Around The World

As floodwaters coursed through Texas and Taiwan, as mosquito-borne viruses spread across the Americas, as lethal heat struck down children on hikes and grandparents on pilgrimage, the world’s average temperature this summer soared to the highest level in record history, according to new data from Europe’s top climate agency. (Kaplan, 9/5)

KFF Health News: As Record Heat Sweeps The US, Some People Must Choose Between Food And Energy Bills

During the heat dome that blanketed much of the Southeast in June, Stacey Freeman used window units to cool her poorly insulated mobile home in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Over the winter, the 44-year-old mom relied on space heaters. In both instances, her energy bills reached hundreds of dollars a month. “Sometimes I have to choose whether I’m going to pay the light bill,” Freeman said, “or do I pay all the rent or buy food or not let my son do a sport?” (Newsome, 9/6)

