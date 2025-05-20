Medical Cannabis Eases Symptoms of Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Study Finds
The data come from Minnesota's Office of Cannabis Management. Also in the news: UTI meds, "menstrual cycle syncing," and a possible height gene.
Minnesota Now:
Study Finds Medical Cannabis Provided Relief For Those With Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Sleep apnea is a condition that affects millions of people, often without them even knowing it. It’s more than just loud snoring or restless nights. It can have serious health consequences. And the state Office of Cannabis Management has new data about using cannabis to treat the condition. They conducted the largest survey on record about the condition and cannabis. And their findings show it could really help patients. (Moini and Finn, 5/19)
Bloomberg:
Azo, Uristat UTI Drug’s Health, Cancer Risks Show FDA's Troubles
Many women have, for decades, taken a drug called phenazopyridine to control pain from urinary tract infections. Sold under such brand names as Azo and Uristat, it’s available in most US pharmacies or groceries with a well-stocked health aisle and doesn’t require a prescription. Target Corp. and Walmart Inc. both offer their own generic versions. Given the ease of purchase, it’s a good bet many users assume the drug has been vetted by US regulators and found to be safe and effective. It hasn’t. In fact, the Food and Drug Administration 20 years ago raised questions about whether it truly works, as well as its potential to cause cancer. (Edney, 5/19)
Newsweek:
Menstrual Cycle Syncing: Experts Explain 'Empowering' Health Trend
"Menstrual cycle syncing" and "hormonal syncing" are terms used to describe adjusting lifestyle habits to optimize health and wellness at every point of a woman's menstrual cycle. New research by women's health and PMS relief brand Cycl Health has found that there has been a 1,484 percent uptick in global interest in people searching for information about the topic in the last five years, which the brand told Newsweek indicates "a clear intrigue for a more holistic approach to women's self-care." (Willmoth, 5/19)
The New York Times:
A Genetic Clue To Why Men Are Taller Than Women
Men are taller than women, by an average of about five inches. But why? It’s not a genetic inevitability — there are many species in the tree of life where females outclass males. A new study, published on Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences that involved genetic data from a million people, has found a partial explanation. (Kolata, 5/19)