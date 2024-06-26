Medications May Come From 3D Printer; Preventive Azithromycin Not Effective In Newborn Mortality
Read recent pharmaceutical developments in KFF Health News' Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
ScienceDaily:
Your Future Medications Could Be Personalized For You On A 3D Printer
Scientists are helping to develop standards and safety protocols that would allow pharmacies to print drugs onsite at a dosage best for you. (National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), 6/25)
CIDRAP:
Azithromycin In Pregnancy May Not Reduce Maternal, Newborn Mortality
A systematic review and meta-analysis of 20 randomized controlled trials (RCTs) suggests preventive azithromycin in pregnancy and labor has benefits but might not reduce maternal or neonatal mortality, Indian researchers reported late last week in eClinicalMedicine. (Dall, 6/24)
ScienceDaily:
Trial Offers Hope For Cheaper, More Tolerable, Ketamine Treatment
For those suffering from treatment-resistant depression, the anesthetic drug ketamine offers hope, but it has side effects and can be costly to access -- a clinical trial may change that. (University of Otago 6/24)
CIDRAP:
Study Shows Pseudomonas Infections More Likely To Develop Resistance To Ceftazidime-Avibactam
Data from a single-center study show that in patients with multidrug-resistant (MDR) Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections, resistance occurred more commonly among those treated with ceftazidime-avibactam (CZA) than those treated with ceftolozane-tazobactam (C/T), researchers reported last week in Clinical Infectious Diseases. (Dall, 6/25)
ScienceDaily:
Study Identifies First Drug Therapy For Sleep Apnea
An international study shows new drug improves sleep, health in patients diagnosed with obesity and sleep apnea. (University of California - San Diego, 6/21)
CIDRAP:
Rebyota Fecal Transplant Offers Durable Protection After Antibiotic Exposure, Study Finds
A microbiota-based live biotherapeutic for treating recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (rCDI) remained effective after subsequent antibiotic exposure, researchers reported this week in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. (Dall, 6/20)