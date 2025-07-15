Menopause In Focus: 15 States Launch Bills Supporting Women’s Health
The legislation relates to insurance coverage for menopause care, awareness and education, and clinician training. More news is on weight-loss drugs and kids, medicine recalls, and more.
CNN:
In What Some Call A ‘National Movement,’ More Than A Dozen States Introduce Menopause Bills
There’s a new wave of interest in improving menopause care in the United States – it’s in books, on podcasts and dominating social media hashtags – and it’s even generating new legislation across more than a dozen states. (Howard, 7/11)
CNN:
Sugar, Sex And Your Health: The Connection You Might Be Ignoring
When most of us think about sugar, I bet we’re not thinking about our sex lives. We’re thinking about dessert. I’m writing this with the help of a bowl of vanilla ice cream by my side. Sugar makes us feel good in the moment, but over time, too much of it may cause us to lose out on some of life’s most intimate moments. (Brahmbhatt, 7/14)
On weight, weight loss, ulcer medication recall, and choking treatment —
The Washington Post:
New Framework Would Classify Many More U.S. Adults As ‘Obese’
Nearly a fifth of U.S. adults previously deemed “overweight” would be categorized as “obese” under a 2024 obesity classification framework, according to a new study published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Using the recent obesity framework, 18.8 percent of the adults who had previously been categorized as “overweight” now fit under the “obese” category, researchers said. (Docter-Loeb, 7/14)
Axios:
Weight-Loss Drug Use In Kids Surged After Doctors' Recommendation
Use of GLP-1 drugs for weight loss rose sharply in kids and adolescents after the American Academy of Pediatrics in 2023 recommended offering medications along with lifestyle adjustments such as healthier eating and exercise. (Bettelheim, 7/15)
The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer:
Medicine Recalled After Company Shuts Down U.S. Operations
Nostrum Laboratories Inc. has recalled its Sucralfate Tablets USP 1 gram because the company filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, shut down operations and terminated its operational employees at all domestic U.S. sites, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall affects all lots manufactured after June 2023 of the medicine used to treat ulcers. (Bona, 7/14)
AP:
A Device Or The Heimlich Maneuver: What To Do When Someone Is Choking
Each year, choking claims the lives of more than 4,100 Americans who are 65 or older. It’s the most vulnerable age group, accounting for about three-quarters of U.S. choking deaths, according to federal health statistics. The death rate has been relatively steady, but the number has risen, as the size of the nation’s retirement-age population grows. In response, a number of companies are marketing antichoking devices to the elderly. Medical professionals have been debating whether to endorse the products, sold under the names LifeVac, SaveLix, VitalVac and the Dechoker. (Stobbe, 7/14)