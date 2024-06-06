Mexico Man’s Death Marks First Human Case Of H5N2 Bird Flu Variant

The variant, which killed a 59-year-old man, is not known to have spread to humans, authorities say. They stressed that there's no evidence of person-to-person transmission linked to this subtype, and note the man had several prior health conditions.

The Washington Post: Man In Mexico Dies In First Known Human Case Of H5N2 Bird Flu Variant

A 59-year-old male resident of Mexico died after being infected with a bird flu subtype never before confirmed to have spread to humans, the World Health Organization said Wednesday. The man, who suffered from other underlying health conditions, had no known exposure to poultry or other animals before being formally diagnosed by a laboratory with the H5N2 subtype of avian flu. The case marks the first time a human has been confirmed to be infected with this subtype, and the first time an avian H5 virus was confirmed in a person in Mexico. (Cho, 6/6)

Reuters: No Evidence Of Person-To-Person Transmission In Fatal Bird Flu Case, Mexico Says

There has so far been no evidence of person-to-person transmission of bird flu in the case of a man who died from the disease in Mexico, the nation's health ministry said on Wednesday. The man had several prior health conditions, the ministry said in a statement, and all people who had contact with him have tested negative. (6/5)

Also —

CNN: First National Look At H5N1 Bird Flu In Wastewater Suggests Limited Spread In US

Results from recent wastewater testing across the US suggests that H5N1 bird flu may not be as widespread as first feared. The data, released Monday by the nonprofit WastewaterSCAN network, showed detections of the H5 protein portion of the flu virus in sewage from 14 water treatment plants in five states, mostly in Texas and Michigan, suggesting that an ongoing outbreak in dairy cattle may largely be confined to states that have already been identified as having affected herds. (Goodman, 6/5)

Reuters: Bird Flu Reported In Iowa Dairy Herd, Expanding US Outbreak In Cows

A U.S. outbreak of bird flu in dairy cows expanded to a tenth state as Iowa reported its first infection in a herd on Wednesday. The United States has confirmed cases in more than 80 herds nationwide since late March and three dairy workers have tested positive. (Polansek, 6/5)

The Telegraph: Why The Discovery Of H5N1 Bird Flu In Mice Is So Alarming

The discovery of the virus in mice is particularly alarming, as it significantly raises the risk of human transmission and further spread, say experts. Mice live in unnervingly close proximity to humans: they scurry beneath floorboards, hide in cupboards and roam our offices, larders and restaurants. Their excreta – urine, droppings and saliva – can carry and transmit a wide array of pathogens. “This brings the virus closer to human homes,” Dr Rick Bright, a former head of the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), told The Telegraph. “It increases the risk of direct exposure and infection.” (Cullinan and Nuki, 6/5)

The New York Times: The Bird Flu Virus Adapted To Sea Mammals. It May Not Be Done Yet.

Elephant seals in South America died in massive numbers because the bird flu virus acquired mutations that allowed it to spread among mammals, according to a new study. The research offers the first genetic and epidemiological evidence of bird flu virus transmission among mammals. And the findings hold a warning: The virus, called H5N1, may similarly transform to cause large-scale infections in other mammalian species, including people. (Mandavilli, 6/5)

Stat: Finland To Offer Bird Flu Vaccine To Select Groups Of People, A Possible Global First

Finland is preparing to offer vaccines to people at risk of exposure to an avian influenza strain spreading among farmed and wild animals, health officials there said, potentially becoming the first country to take such a step as concerns about the threat the virus poses to people intensify. The vaccine campaign will be limited, with doses set to be available to groups including poultry farmers, veterinarians, scientists who study the virus, and people who work on fur farms housing animals like mink and fox and where there have been outbreaks. (Joseph, 6/5)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription