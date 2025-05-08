Michigan Children Under 2 Must Undergo Blood Testing For Lead Levels

The law aims to mitigate health risks caused by lead poisoning. All kids will need to get two tests, at ages 1 and 2. Meanwhile, Milwaukee officials are offering free blood tests after lead was detected in schools.

CBS News: Blood Testing Requirement Begins For Lead Levels Among Michigan's Youngest Children

Blood lead level testing is now required for Michigan's youngest children in an effort to prevent and mitigate the health risks of lead poisoning. The laws were signed into effect in October 2023 and have taken effect with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services having signed off on the followup administrative rules. All Michigan children will need to be tested for blood lead levels at ages 12 months and 24 months, with the testing dates noted on their immunization records, according to the state health department. (Wethington, 5/7)

ABC News: Milwaukee Struggles Through Growing Lead Crisis -- With Federal Help Nowhere To Be Found

Milwaukee's lead crisis began late last year, when a young student's high blood lead levels were traced back to the student's school. Since then, health officials have been combing through other Milwaukee schools to find deteriorated conditions that could harm more children. The plan now is to inspect roughly half of the district's 106 schools built before 1978 -- when lead paint was banned -- in time for school to return in the fall. They plan to inspect the other half before the end of the year. (Haslett and Salzman, 5/7)

More health news from across the U.S. —

New Hampshire Public Radio: NH Supreme Court Strengthens Protections For Crime Victims’ Mental Health Records

Advocates for crime victims are celebrating a new state Supreme Court ruling that makes it harder for defendants to access their accuser's mental health treatment history. (Harris and Ganley, 5/7)

Modern Healthcare: ACA Subsidies Must Not Lapse, State Exchange Officials Warn

Congress has less time than lawmakers may think to renew enhanced subsidies for health insurance exchange customers before the market is disrupted, state officials are warning federal policymakers. Executives from 20 state-based marketplaces including Covered California, Connect for Health Colorado and the Massachusetts Health Connector traveled to Washington to exhort Congress to extend the more generous tax credits that drove exchange enrollment to record highs before they expire at the end of the year. (Early, 5/7)

AP: Pennsylvania House Advances Bill Legalizing Recreational Marijuana

Pennsylvanians 21 or older would be allowed to legally purchase and use marijuana under a bill that passed the state House on Wednesday, the first time a recreational cannabis proposal has been approved by either legislative chamber. Democrats voted unanimously to advance the multifaceted bill to the Senate over unified opposition from Republicans, just as lawmakers are working out which issues will be part of the budget-season dealmaking that occurs every year at this time in Harrisburg. (Scolforo and Levy, 5/7)

KFF Health News: Seeking Spending Cuts, GOP Lawmakers Target A Tax Hospitals Love To Pay

On the eastern plains of Colorado, in a county of less than 6,000 people, Lincoln Health runs the only hospital within a 75-minute drive. The facility struggles financially, given its small size and the area’s tiny population. But for over a decade, the Hugo, Colorado-based health system has remained afloat partially thanks to a surprising source: special taxes on the state’s hospitals. (Galewitz, 5/8)

KFF Health News: Meet The Florida Group Chipping Away At Public Benefits One State At A Time

As an Arizona bill to block people from using government aid to buy soda headed to the governor’s desk in April, the nation’s top health official joined Arizona lawmakers in the state Capitol to celebrate its passage. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said to applause that the legislation was just the start and that he wanted to prevent federal funding from paying for other unhealthy foods. “We’re not going to do that overnight,” Kennedy said. “We’re going to do that in the next four years.” (Houghton and Liss, 5/8)

