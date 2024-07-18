Millions Of Bacteria Discovered In Sealed Bottles Of Tattoo Ink

According to the FDA, the bacteria were also found in sealed bottles of permanent makeup ink. Other news on public health covers two deaths in Canada from contaminated milk substitutes, a ranking of states with regard to women's health, tips for staying hydrated in extreme heat, and more.

CNN: Sealed Bottles Of Tattoo And Permanent Makeup Ink Test Positive For Millions Of Bacteria, FDA Says

Sealed bottles of tattoo and permanent makeup ink, including some marked as sterile, contained millions of potentially dangerous bacteria, according to new research by the US Food and Drug Administration. (LaMotte, 7/18)

The New York Times: Two Dead In Canada From Contaminated Milk Substitutes

Two Canadians died from infections caused by listeria after drinking popular milk substitutes based on almonds, oats, cashews and coconuts that were sold under the Silk and Great Value brands, the country’s health department said Wednesday night. Another 10 infections, most of them affecting residents of Ontario, have been confirmed by laboratory tests, the department, Health Canada, said in its health notice. (Austen, 7/18)

In other public health news —

CNN: These Are The States That Rank Highest And Lowest For Women’s Health In New Report

Women in the United States face a growing number of threats to their health and well-being, a new report says, and there are vast disparities from state to state. (Howard and McPhillips, 7/18)

The 19th: Pregnant Workers Don't Have To Wait For Biden’s Proposed Heat Safety Rule

Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced a new rule that, if finalized, would become the first federal regulation specifically designed to protect workers from extreme heat both indoors and outdoors. It would trigger requirements for access to drinking water and rest breaks when the heat index reaches 80 degrees Fahrenheit. At 90 degrees, it would mandate 15-minute breaks every two hours and require employers to monitor for signs of heat illness. (Kutz, 7/17)

The New York Times: Extreme Heat And Electrolytes: Tips For Staying Hydrated

When it’s hot outside, your body keeps cool by sweating. But you don’t just lose water in the process: You also lose electrolytes like sodium, calcium and potassium that are crucial to keep your body functioning well. Sports drinks, hydration powders and tablets promise to help you replenish your electrolytes. But when do you actually need them, and are they the best source? “People always say ‘just drink Gatorade,’” said Dr. Elan Goldwaser, a sports medicine physician at NewYork-Presbyterian. “But the truth is, it’s so much more than that.” (Mogg, 7/17)

Axios: Women In U.S. Southern States More Likely To Die From Cancer

Women are likelier to die from breast and cervical cancer in a cluster of southern states where screenings and other preventive care lag behind the rest of the country. (Goldman, 7/18)

Fortune Well: Foods That Prevent Skin Cancer

“Some studies show that some antioxidants, such as vitamins A, C, E and carotenoids and selenium, can help prevent some skin cancers,” says Dr. Tanya Nino, a double board-certified dermatologist and the melanoma program director at the Center for Cancer Prevention and Treatment at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Burbank, California. “These vitamins are antioxidants that work by neutralizing free radicals in cells. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can damage the DNA in our cells.” (Maher, 7/18)

The Washington Post: For Healthy Aging, Light Exercise Or Sleep Beats Being Sedentary

If you want to increase your odds of living a long and healthy life, watch less television and become more physically active, because even a small amount of physical activity can improve overall health, according to an observational study published last month in JAMA Network Open. While there have been many studies showing that moderate to vigorous physical activity is associated with healthy aging, researchers wanted to know if light physical activity compared with sedentary behaviors also improves healthy aging, and if not, how can people’s time be reallocated. (Chesler, 7/17)

The Conversation: The Dangers Of Digging In Sand When Building Castles On The Beach

Digging in sand might seem innocent, but if the hole is deep enough and collapses on a person, it is extremely difficult to escape. Research suggests more people die from sand burial suffocation than shark attacks. (Leatherman, 7/17)

Axios: Americans Seeking Hair Transplants Flock To Turkey As Medical Tourism Booms

As medical tourism becomes increasingly popular, Turkey has emerged as a destination of choice for balding American men seeking a cure to their receding hairlines. (Saric, 7/17)

