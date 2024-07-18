- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
Tennessee Agrees To Remove Sex Workers With HIV From Sex Offender Registry
For years, Tennessee has required anyone convicted of prostitution while HIV-positive to register as a sex offender for life. In response to DOJ and ACLU discrimination suits, the state has agreed to reverse course. (Brett Kelman, )
Trump Is Wrong in Claiming Full Credit for Lowering Insulin Prices
Though the Trump administration established a voluntary, temporary program lowering insulin costs for some older Americans on Medicare, the mandatory price caps implemented through Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act go significantly further. (Jacob Gardenswartz, )
Montana's Plan To Curb Opioid Overdoses Includes Vending Machines
Details about where the machines would go — and how they would help those most at risk — are sparse. The state has proposed using them to distribute naloxone and fentanyl testing strips. (Mara Silvers, Montana Free Press, )
Political Cartoon: 'Insurance Piggy Bank?'
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Insurance Piggy Bank?'" by Bannerman / Xunise / Konar / Lawton / Patrinos / Piro.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
THEY DIDN'T ASK FOR THIS
When gun violence
is a health care cost crisis,
we are failing folks.
- Anonymous
Summaries Of The News:
President Biden Has Covid: Isolating With 'Mild Symptoms,' Taking Paxlovid
President Joe Biden's positive test comes amid another summer surge of the virus. Also, studies look at vaccines and the risk for long covid.
AP:
President Joe Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19 While Campaigning In Las Vegas, Has ‘Mild Symptoms’
President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 while traveling Wednesday in Las Vegas and is experiencing “mild symptoms” including “general malaise” from the infection, the White House said. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden will fly to his home in Delaware, where he will “self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.” The news had first been shared by UnidosUS President and CEO Janet Murguía, who told guests at the group’s convention in Las Vegas that president had sent his regrets and could not appear because he tested positive for the virus. (Madhani, 7/18)
The Hill:
Biden Jokingly Alludes To COVID Diagnosis In Fundraising Pitch Targeting Musk Donations
“I’m sick,” the president said in a post on the social platform X Wednesday after the White House said Wednesday evening that the president had tested positive for COVID-19. “Of Elon Musk and his rich buddies trying to buy this election,” Biden said in a reply to his post after a two-minute delay, alongside a link to a fundraising webpage. “And if you agree, pitch in here.” (Suter, 7/17)
The Washington Post:
Biden Just Got Covid. What Are The Latest Covid Guidelines?
President Biden tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday, placing a renewed spotlight on covid-19 and the precautions the broader public can take as a summer wave of the disease sweeps over much of the United States. ... When sick with symptoms of a respiratory virus, such as the coronavirus, the CDC advises individuals to stay home and isolate until both their overall symptoms have improved and they have been fever-free without using fever-reducing medication for 24 hours. (Ables and Nirappil, 7/18)
Also —
Stat:
Vaccine Slashes Chance Of Long Covid, Says Study, But Risk Remains
Vaccination lowers the chance of developing long Covid, according to a large new study that also found that the risk of serious complications has diminished but not disappeared as new coronavirus variants emerged. (Cooney, 7/17)
The Wall Street Journal:
Long Covid Risks Have Declined Since Early Pandemic, Study Finds
A summer Covid wave is hitting the country, but there’s one consolation: Your chances of developing long Covid have fallen since the start of the pandemic. That’s the finding from a new study in the New England Journal of Medicine. It concluded that about 10% of people infected with the virus’s original strain developed long Covid. By contrast, the risk of developing long Covid dropped to 3.5% with the virus’s Omicron variant among vaccinated people. For the unvaccinated, the risk was 7.7.%. (Reddy, 7/17)
The New York Times:
Long Covid And Vaccination: What You Need To Know
A summer wave of Covid is surging in many parts of the nation. Infections, emergency room visits and hospitalizations are all on the upswing. Recognizing that Covid is now a permanent respiratory threat, as are influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, federal officials have recommended that everyone 6 months and older receive the newest vaccine this fall. (Mandavilli, 7/17)
Democrats Would Suspend Filibuster To Codify Abortion Rights If They Win Congress
"We have the votes" to suspend the filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said Wednesday, announcing the Democrats' plan if they win the House and Senate in the November elections. Meanwhile, it's reported that Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance has pushed the Justice Department to crack down on abortion pills via the 151 year-old Comstock Act.
The Hill:
Elizabeth Warren: Democrats 'Will Suspend The Filibuster' To Codify Roe V. Wade, Abortion Rights
Progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) announced Wednesday that there are currently enough votes in the Senate to suspend the filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade and abortion rights if Democrats win control of the House and keep the Senate and White House. “We will suspend the filibuster. We have the votes for that on Roe v. Wade,” Warren said on ABC’s “The View.” (Bolton, 7/17)
The Washington Post:
Vance Urged DOJ To Enforce Comstock Act, Crack Down On Abortion Pills
Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), newly tapped as the GOP vice-presidential nominee, last year joined an effort to enforce the Comstock Act, the 151-year-old federal law that has become a lightning rod in the nation’s abortion debate. The Comstock Act, which bans the mailing of abortion-related materials, has not been invoked for that purpose in about a century. The Biden administration maintains that its provisions are outdated today. (Diamond and Kornfield, 7/17)
In abortion news from across the country —
NBC News:
In States With Strict Abortion Policies, Simply Seeing An OB/GYN For Regular Care Can Be Difficult
The chances that a woman can see a doctor while pregnant — or during a time when she might become pregnant — have fallen significantly since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to a new report released Thursday. The findings, from The Commonwealth Fund, a nonpartisan health care research foundation, show that women living in states with a history of health disparities — often in the Southeast — are affected the most. They are not only less likely to be able to afford a doctor’s appointment; they’re less likely to be able to find an OB/GYN in their area. (Edwards, 7/18)
The Hill:
Florida Abortion Amendment Backers Decry 'Dirty Trick' Language Approved By State Panel
A Florida panel approved language that will accompany a November ballot initiative on abortion, saying the initiative will have a negative impact on the state budget, a move the amendment’s supporters decried as a politically motivated “dirty trick.” The amendment would result in “significantly more abortions and fewer live births per year,” and there is uncertainty about whether the amendment will require the state to subsidize abortions with public funds, according to the financial impact statement. (Weixel, 7/17)
With N.C. Budget Adjustment Delayed, DHHS Braces For Medicaid Shortfall
The department is staring down a $100 million shortfall by the end of this fiscal year, officials say. Separately, Maryland and Colorado also are making decisions about health care costs.
North Carolina Health News:
No State Budget This Year Means Medicaid Could Run Low
NC Medicaid costs fluctuate each year. The state Department of Health and Human Services forecasts how costs might change and asks the legislature for funding adjustments based on those predictions. (Vitaglione, 7/18)
AP:
Maryland Board Approves $148M In Cuts To Help Support Medicaid, Child Care
A Maryland board approved $148.3 million in state spending reductions on Wednesday to balance the budget while directing more money to pay for child care and Medicaid — two priorities that Democratic Gov. Wes Moore’s administration hopes will help improve a stagnant state economy. The Board of Public Works, which Moore chairs, made cuts across a variety of state agencies to address larger-than-expected demand for Medicaid and a state child care program. (Witte, 7/17)
The Colorado Sun:
Colorado Health Insurance Rates Set To Increase In 2025
Health insurance premiums for people who buy coverage on their own in Colorado look set to increase 5.5% overall next year, slightly below average for recent years, according to preliminary numbers released Wednesday. (Ingold, 7/18)
Reuters:
Vermont Latest State To Sue PBMs For Allegedly Driving Up Drug Prices
Vermont's attorney general on Wednesday sued two of the largest U.S. pharmacy benefit managers, accusing them of driving up prescription drug prices for patients in order to enrich themselves, joining other states that have brought similar claims against the drug industry middlemen. (Pierson, 7/17)
Doctor's Assessment Weighs Heavily On Whether Biden Will Stay In Race
No doctor has told the president that he is physically unfit to hold office, and Biden believes he has the wisdom and experience to do the job. Meanwhile, GOP nominee Donald Trump is mum about his physical and mental health after he was wounded in an assassination attempt.
The New York Times:
Biden Says He’d Consider Dropping Out If A ‘Medical Condition’ Emerged
President Biden said in an interview released on Wednesday that he would re-evaluate whether to stay in the presidential race if a doctor told him directly that he had a medical condition that made that necessary. Mr. Biden has said repeatedly that none of his doctors have told him he has a serious medical condition. Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House physician, wrote after the president’s physical in February that Mr. Biden is “a healthy, active, robust, 81-year-old male who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency.” (Shear, 7/17)
AP:
Trump Has Given No Official Info About His Medical Care For Days Since An Assassination Attempt
Four days after a gunman’s attempt to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, the public is still in the dark over the extent of his injuries, what treatment the Republican presidential nominee received in the hospital, and whether there may be any long-term effects on his health. Trump’s campaign has refused to discuss his condition, release a medical report or records, or make the doctors who treated him available, leaving information to dribble out from Trump, his friends and family. (Riccardi and Colvin, 7/18)
Stat:
Trump Ear Injury: Gunshot Trauma Experts Offer General Assessment
Four days after former president Donald Trump was shot in the ear at a rally in Pennsylvania, his medical team has yet to release detailed records of his condition or treatment. And while his campaign has pronounced him to be in good health, numerous experts on gunshot trauma and emergency medicine interviewed by STAT said there could still be outstanding questions. (McFarling and Rajeev, 7/17)
KFF Health News:
Trump Is Wrong In Claiming Full Credit For Lowering Insulin Prices
Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that he — and not President Joe Biden — deserves credit for lowering older Americans’ prescription drug prices, specifically for insulin. In a June 8 post on Truth Social, the former president’s social platform, Trump wrote: “Low INSULIN PRICING was gotten for millions of Americans by me, and the Trump Administration, not by Crooked Joe Biden. He had NOTHING to do with it.” (Gardenswartz, 7/18)
In other policy news —
Roll Call:
Vance Quietly Tried To Shape Public Health Agenda In Congress
During his short time in the Senate, GOP vice presidential nominee JD Vance has made his opposition to abortion access and transgender health care well known — but all the while the Ohio Republican has been quietly introducing and supporting bills to try to shape America’s public health apparatus. (Cohen, 7/17)
AP:
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Endorses Federal Effort To Reclassify Marijuana As A Less Dangerous Drug
The Biden administration’s push to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug won an endorsement Wednesday from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who said “the jury is no longer out” on its medical uses as an alternative to opioids that ravaged the Bluegrass State with overdose deaths. The Democratic governor called the proposal a “significant, common-sense step forward,” especially for people with serious medical conditions. Beshear laid out his support in a letter to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. (Schreiner, 7/17)
Also —
CIDRAP:
SHEA Calls For More CDC Funds After Data Show 20% Hike In Resistant Hospital Infections
A fact sheet published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) yesterday highlights a 20% rise in hospital-onset infections caused by antimicrobial-resistant pathogens and a fivefold increase in Candida auris infections during the COVID-19 pandemic compared with 2019. A Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA) statement following the release of the fact sheet calls for continued investment in CDC programs that fight antimicrobial resistance (AMR). (Van Beusekom, 7/17)
NPR:
Misleading Ads One Way To Gin Up Unauthorized ACA Sign-Ups, Lawsuit Alleges
The government is giving away money! So say ads on a variety of social media platforms. Consumers, the ads claim, can qualify for $1,400 or even $6,400 a month to use on groceries, rent, medical expenses, and other bills. Some mention no-cost health insurance coverage. But that’s not the whole story. And here’s the spoiler — no one is getting monthly checks to help with these everyday expenses. (Appleby, 7/18)
Reuters:
Ardelyx Sues US Health Department Over Kidney Disease Drug
Drugmaker Ardelyx (ARDX.O) said on Wednesday that it has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) over their plan to include its kidney disease drug in the Medicare payment bundle system. The lawsuit claims that CMS's plan to include the drug, Xphozah, along with all other oral-only phosphate lowering therapies in the End-Stage Renal Disease Prospective Payment System (ESRD) will "significantly and negatively impact patient choice of and timely access to important medications." (7/17)
The Hill:
Double Stuff Stoneo, Trips Ahoy! And More: FDA, FTC Issue Warnings For Copycat THC Snacks
The Biden administration is cracking down on companies that make edible THC products that too closely mimic well-known snack brands, warning of the risk such products could pose to young children. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued letters to five companies Wednesday “for illegally selling copycat food products containing delta-8 THC and introducing them into the marketplace,” according to a press release. (Fortinsky, 7/17)
The New York Times:
Bird Flu Is Spreading. Why Aren’t More People Getting Tested?
Officials do not have the authority to compel workers to get tested, and there is no way for workers to test themselves. In the current outbreak, just four dairy workers and five poultry workers have tested positive for H5N1, the bird flu virus, but experts believe that many more have been infected. The Covid-19 pandemic and the mpox (formerly monkeypox) outbreak in 2022 revealed deep fissures in the U.S. approach to testing for emerging pathogens. (Mandavilli, 7/17)
Millions Of Bacteria Discovered In Sealed Bottles Of Tattoo Ink
According to the FDA, the bacteria were also found in sealed bottles of permanent makeup ink. Other news on public health covers two deaths in Canada from contaminated milk substitutes, a ranking of states with regard to women's health, tips for staying hydrated in extreme heat, and more.
CNN:
Sealed Bottles Of Tattoo And Permanent Makeup Ink Test Positive For Millions Of Bacteria, FDA Says
Sealed bottles of tattoo and permanent makeup ink, including some marked as sterile, contained millions of potentially dangerous bacteria, according to new research by the US Food and Drug Administration. (LaMotte, 7/18)
The New York Times:
Two Dead In Canada From Contaminated Milk Substitutes
Two Canadians died from infections caused by listeria after drinking popular milk substitutes based on almonds, oats, cashews and coconuts that were sold under the Silk and Great Value brands, the country’s health department said Wednesday night. Another 10 infections, most of them affecting residents of Ontario, have been confirmed by laboratory tests, the department, Health Canada, said in its health notice. (Austen, 7/18)
In other public health news —
CNN:
These Are The States That Rank Highest And Lowest For Women’s Health In New Report
Women in the United States face a growing number of threats to their health and well-being, a new report says, and there are vast disparities from state to state. (Howard and McPhillips, 7/18)
The 19th:
Pregnant Workers Don't Have To Wait For Biden’s Proposed Heat Safety Rule
Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced a new rule that, if finalized, would become the first federal regulation specifically designed to protect workers from extreme heat both indoors and outdoors. It would trigger requirements for access to drinking water and rest breaks when the heat index reaches 80 degrees Fahrenheit. At 90 degrees, it would mandate 15-minute breaks every two hours and require employers to monitor for signs of heat illness. (Kutz, 7/17)
The New York Times:
Extreme Heat And Electrolytes: Tips For Staying Hydrated
When it’s hot outside, your body keeps cool by sweating. But you don’t just lose water in the process: You also lose electrolytes like sodium, calcium and potassium that are crucial to keep your body functioning well. Sports drinks, hydration powders and tablets promise to help you replenish your electrolytes. But when do you actually need them, and are they the best source? “People always say ‘just drink Gatorade,’” said Dr. Elan Goldwaser, a sports medicine physician at NewYork-Presbyterian. “But the truth is, it’s so much more than that.” (Mogg, 7/17)
Axios:
Women In U.S. Southern States More Likely To Die From Cancer
Women are likelier to die from breast and cervical cancer in a cluster of southern states where screenings and other preventive care lag behind the rest of the country. (Goldman, 7/18)
Fortune Well:
Foods That Prevent Skin Cancer
“Some studies show that some antioxidants, such as vitamins A, C, E and carotenoids and selenium, can help prevent some skin cancers,” says Dr. Tanya Nino, a double board-certified dermatologist and the melanoma program director at the Center for Cancer Prevention and Treatment at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Burbank, California. “These vitamins are antioxidants that work by neutralizing free radicals in cells. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can damage the DNA in our cells.” (Maher, 7/18)
The Washington Post:
For Healthy Aging, Light Exercise Or Sleep Beats Being Sedentary
If you want to increase your odds of living a long and healthy life, watch less television and become more physically active, because even a small amount of physical activity can improve overall health, according to an observational study published last month in JAMA Network Open. While there have been many studies showing that moderate to vigorous physical activity is associated with healthy aging, researchers wanted to know if light physical activity compared with sedentary behaviors also improves healthy aging, and if not, how can people’s time be reallocated. (Chesler, 7/17)
The Conversation:
The Dangers Of Digging In Sand When Building Castles On The Beach
Digging in sand might seem innocent, but if the hole is deep enough and collapses on a person, it is extremely difficult to escape. Research suggests more people die from sand burial suffocation than shark attacks. (Leatherman, 7/17)
Axios:
Americans Seeking Hair Transplants Flock To Turkey As Medical Tourism Booms
As medical tourism becomes increasingly popular, Turkey has emerged as a destination of choice for balding American men seeking a cure to their receding hairlines. (Saric, 7/17)
Scientist's MRIs Highlight Psilocybin Boosting Brain Plasticity
NPR reports on fascinating research that shows how taking the psychedelic drug psilocybin changes brain process, producing mind-altering effects and temporary boosts to the brain's ability to adapt and change. In other research news, CBD may protect skin from the sun.
NPR:
This Is Your Brain On Drugs: How Psilocybin Can Trigger Plasticity
In the name of science, Dr. Nico Dosenbach had scanned his own brain dozens of times. But this was the first time he'd taken a mind-bending substance before sliding into the MRI tunnel. "I was, like, drifting deeper into weirdness," he recalls. "I didn't know where I was at all. Time stopped, and I was everyone." Dosenbach, an associate professor of neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, had been given a high dose of psilocybin, the active substance in magic mushrooms, by his colleagues. (Hamilton, 7/18)
Axios:
CBD May Help Protect Skin From Sun Damage: Study
An active ingredient in marijuana could help shield skin from sun damage, according to new research in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology. (Goldman, 7/17)
Also —
NPR:
The Pros And Cons Of Mammograms Should Be Explained To Women, Study Says
New research makes the case for educating women in their 40s — who've been caught in the crossfire of a decades-long debate about whether to be screened for breast cancer with mammograms — about the harms as well as the benefits of the exam. After a nationally representative sample of U.S. women between the ages of 39 and 49 learned about the pros and cons of mammography, more than twice as many elected to wait until they turn 50 to get screened, a study released Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine found. (Cohen, 7/17)
CNN:
Women With Endometriosis Face Fourfold Higher Risk Of Ovarian Cancer, Study Suggests
The risk of developing ovarian cancer appears to jump about fourfold among women with endometriosis, compared with women who haven’t been diagnosed with the condition, a new study finds. (Howard, 7/17)
Stat:
Bone Marrow Donors Needn’t Be Perfect Match In Cancer Care: Study
As a hematologist-oncologist in Miami, Mikkael Sekeres always hopes his patients will find a perfect match for the bone marrow transplant they need to save their lives — but he doesn’t expect it. Most of his patients are Latino or African American, and rates of perfect matches are much lower for racial or ethnic minorities. That gloomy picture could soon change. (Chen, 7/17)
The New York Times:
Moving In Childhood Contributes To Depression, Study Finds
Researchers who conducted a large study of adults in Denmark, published on Wednesday in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, found something they had not expected: Adults who moved frequently in childhood have significantly more risk of suffering from depression than their counterparts who stayed put in a community. In fact, the risk of moving frequently in childhood was significantly greater than the risk of living in a poor neighborhood, said Clive Sabel, a professor at the University of Plymouth and the paper’s lead author. (Barry, 7/17)
Axios:
Medical Debt Fuels Mental Health Treatment Gap
As many as 1 in 4 U.S. adults with depression and anxiety can't pay their medical bills — a situation that could be limiting their ability to get timely psychiatric care, Johns Hopkins researchers found. (Bettelheim, 7/18)
Stat:
'Too Early To Say' When Novartis Will File Myelofibrosis Drug
A Novartis executive on Thursday said “it’s too early to say” whether the company would still submit an experimental myelofibrosis drug for regulatory approval this year, amid questions about the medicine’s data profile and whether it’s sufficient for filing. (Joseph, 7/18)
Mark Cuban Aims At A Temporary Fix For Penicillin Shortages, Via Imports
Cuban's Cost Plus Drug Company is working with the FDA to import and distribute penicillin temporarily to offset the shortage of Pfizer supplies. Humana, Ardent Health, Novartis, and more are also in health industry news.
Reuters:
Mark Cuban's Cost Plus To Import Penicillin To Address US Shortage
Mark Cuban's Cost Plus Drug Company said on Wednesday that it is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to import and distribute penicillin in the country temporarily. The online pharmacy, which offers low-cost common medications, will immediately import and distribute 1.2 million units of penicillin to mitigate the shortage of Pfizer's (PFE.N) Bicillin L-A. Last year in June, Pfizer had warned that the pediatric version of the drug, used to treat syphilis and other bacterial infections, could run out by the end of the quarter due to a spike in syphilis infections in adults. (7/17)
In other industry news —
Modern Healthcare:
Humana Invests In AI Data Company Healthpilot
Humana announced Wednesday it had acquired a minority stake in Healthpilot, which offers consumers artificial intelligence-driven guidance in selecting Medicare plan options. Healthpilot focuses on Medicare Advantage plans, along with supplementary Medicare and Part D prescription drug plans. Humana said in a news release Healthpilot will remain payer-agnostic, meaning the tool will provide relevant suggestions to users regardless of carrier. (Turner, 7/17)
Stat:
Broad Institute Data Scientists Anxious Over End Of Microsoft Deal
The Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard is perhaps best known for the trailblazing work coming out of the labs of its core members; CRISPR tools like David Liu’s prime and base editors, Feng Zhang’s virus-like drug delivery particles, or Pardis Sabeti’s network of low-cost diagnostics designed to catch the next pandemic before it starts. But the largest of the institute’s operations isn’t a lab at all. (Molteni, 7/18)
Modern Healthcare:
Digital Health IPOs Need Strong Messaging To Woo Investors
Digital health companies interested in going public must convince potential investors that their companies will succeed where others have faltered. During the early 2020s venture capital funding boom, more than two dozen digital health companies that achieved "unicorn" valuations of more than $1 billion had initial public offerings. Many of those companies have struggled to achieve profitability and have laid off employees, sold lagging businesses, been taken private or filed for bankruptcy. (Turner, 7/18)
Reuters:
Ardent Health Prices US IPO Below Target Range To Raise $192 Mln
Healthcare provider Ardent Health said on Wednesday it has set the pricing of its initial public offering below its targeted range to raise around $192 million. The Nashville, Tennessee-based company which was aiming to price its offering between $20 and $22 apiece, sold about 12 million shares at $16 per share. The IPO values Ardent Health at about $2.3 billion. (7/18)
Reuters:
Novartis Lifts Profit Forecast For Second Time On Cosentyx, Entresto
Swiss drugmaker Novartis (NOVN.S) raised its 2024 earnings guidance for the second time on Thursday, driven by a gain in prescriptions for drugs including heart failure treatment Entresto and arthritis drug Cosentyx. It said in a statement that full-year adjusted operating income is expected to grow by a "mid- to high teens" percentage, where it had previously seen a "low double-digit to mid-teens" percentage. (Burger, 7/18)
Stat:
Elevance Earnings: Stock Falls As Medicaid Members Use More Care
Wall Street’s reaction was swift Wednesday after Elevance Health said that the amount of care its Medicaid members are getting is outpacing what states are paying the insurer to treat those members. (Bannow, 7/17)
Stat:
Q Bio Raises $27 Million In Funding For New Type Of Full-Body Scanner
A prevention-focused co-founded by the head of a Stanford research lab is making an expensive bet with its latest fundraise: that it can build a better full-body scanner than medical device behemoths selling MRIs to health systems. (Ravindranath, 7/18)
Stat:
Cassava Sciences Exposes A Dark, Ugly Corner Of The Alzheimer’s Disease World
Cassava Sciences is imploding — and as it crumbles, a dark, ugly corner of the Alzheimer’s disease world is being exposed and will hopefully get cleaned up. (Feuerstein, 7/17)
Reuters:
Activist Investor Politan Files Lawsuit Against Medical Device Maker Masimo
Activist investor Politan Capital has filed a lawsuit against medical device maker Masimo Corp (MASI.O), seeking to have the company hold its annual meeting as soon as possible. In the lawsuit, filed in a Delaware court, Politan also sought a declaration that Masimo will not reject Politan's nominees to the board. Politan has a near 9% stake in Masimo and has nominated two candidates to be elected to the company's five-member board. Only two board seats will be voted on this year. (7/17)
The Wall Street Journal:
Prison Health Contractor YesCare Reaches $75 Million Bankruptcy Deal For Tort Lawsuits
YesCare and its backers reached a $75 million settlement of hundreds of personal-injury lawsuits, paving the way to resolve a bankruptcy filed to manage the prison healthcare provider’s legal liabilities. The proposed settlement would compensate litigation plaintiffs and other creditors of YesCare through a chapter 11 plan for Tehum Care Services, a bankrupt former affiliate. Committees of tort claimants and unsecured creditors in Tehum’s bankruptcy support the proposed agreement, which requires court approval. (Matsuda, 7/17)
Illinois Reports Its First West Nile Case This Year
In other news from across the country, Massachusetts House and Senate negotiators compromised on a gun bill that cracks down on "ghost guns;" two people die from heat-related causes in Baltimore City; extreme heat hits Phoenix, Sacramento, and Portland, Oregon; and more.
Chicago Tribune:
Illinois' 1st Human West Nile Case This Year Reported In Cook County
Illinois’ first human case of West Nile virus this year was identified in suburban Cook County, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Wednesday. The mosquito-borne illness typically causes fever, headaches, body aches, vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Atkins, 7/17)
AP:
Massachusetts Lawmakers Reach Compromise Deal On Gun Bill
Massachusetts House and Senate negotiators have released a compromise version of a sweeping gun bill that supporters say builds on the state’s existing gun laws, including a crackdown on difficult to trace “ghost guns,” while safeguarding the rights of gun owners. The bill — which must be given final approval by both chambers before being sent to Gov. Maura Healey for her signature — is part of an effort by the state to respond to a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that citizens have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense. (LeBlanc, 7/17)
In other news from across the country —
The Baltimore Sun:
Two People Die From Heat Causes In Baltimore City
In scorching Baltimore City last week two people died of heat-related causes. There have been nine heat-related deaths in Maryland in 2024, matching the total for 2023, according to the Maryland Department of Health. All nine victims were 45 or over, according to data from the department. (Mullan, 7/17)
The New York Times:
See Extreme Surface Temperatures In Phoenix, Sacramento And Portland, Ore.
We usually talk about summertime heat in terms of how hot the air is, but there’s another metric that matters: the temperatures of roads, sidewalks, buildings, parking lots and other outdoor surfaces. Hot surfaces can make the places people live and work more dangerous, and can increase the risk of contact burns. (Zhong and Rojanasakul, 7/17)
Kansas City Star:
Couple Sue Saint Luke’s Hospital Over ‘Dirty’ Infection
The infection Bill Berberich developed following his hip replacement surgery at Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City a couple years ago has cost him plenty. “It’s just been a long road trying to recover,” he said, reflecting with his wife Barb Berberich on the last two years of their lives. (Pilling, 7/17)
Kansas City Beacon:
Missouri Medicaid Begins Covering Dental Exams For Adults
Missouri Medicaid began covering teeth cleanings, and almost no other routine dental work, for adults a few years ago. But the bill for the dentist actually peering in your mouth to check teeth and gums went to the patient. While some dentists wrote off the cost of the dental exam, many patients just stayed away from the dental chair and the potential bills it represented. That changed July 1, when routine dental exams for adults were added to the state’s Medicaid coverage. (King, 7/18)
Also —
Philadelphia Inquirer:
Wistar To Open HIV Cure And Viral Diseases Center
Wistar Institute is investing $24 million to open a new center dedicated to researching how to equip the immune system to fight HIV by developing new treatment options, including potentially a vaccine. The HIV Cure and Viral Diseases Center will be located at 3675 Market St., marking the 130-year-old research institution’s first offices outside its Spruce Street headquarters in West Philadelphia. Wistar was founded in 1892 as the nation’s first independent biomedical research institution. It is designated by the National Cancer Institute as a cancer research institute, and also specializes in vaccine development and infectious disease. (Gantz, 7/17)
KFF Health News:
Tennessee Agrees To Remove Sex Workers With HIV From Sex Offender Registry
The Tennessee government has agreed to begin scrubbing its sex offender registry of dozens of people who were convicted of prostitution while having HIV, reversing a practice that federal lawsuits have challenged as draconian and discriminatory. For more than three decades, Tennessee’s “aggravated prostitution” laws have made prostitution a misdemeanor for most sex workers but a felony for those who are HIV-positive. (Kelman, 7/17)
KFF Health News:
Montana’s Plan To Curb Opioid Overdoses Includes Vending Machines
Before she stopped using drugs for good, Cierra Coon estimates that she overdosed eight times in a span of two weeks in the fall of 2022. One of those times, the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone helped save her life. She was riding in a car on the back roads of the Flathead Indian Reservation in western Montana when she lost consciousness. Someone in the car grabbed a small bottle of naloxone, sprayed it up her nose, and performed CPR until she came to. Coon said having quick access to the overdose reversal agent, also known by the brand name Narcan, was incredibly lucky. (Silvers, 7/18)
Research Roundup: H5N1 Vaccines; Memory Loss; Psilocybin; Mental Health
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Study Suggests Earlier US-Licensed H5N1 Vaccines Prompt Antibodies To Current Strain
Though federal health officials are moving ahead with a plan to produce 4.8 million doses of H5N1 avian influenza vaccine that targets the clade (strain) circulating globally and infecting US dairy herds and some farm workers, older H5N1 vaccines in the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) might be useful in a pinch. (Schnirring, 7/17)
ScienceDaily:
Scientists Define New Type Of Memory Loss In Older Adults
Researchers have established new criteria for a memory-loss syndrome in older adults that specifically impacts the brain's limbic system. It can often be mistaken for Alzheimer's disease. (Mayo Clinic, 7/17)
ScienceDaily:
Psilocybin Generates Psychedelic Experience By Disrupting Brain Network
Researchers report that psilocybin, the active ingredient in magic mushrooms, destabilizes a critical network of brain areas involved in introspective thinking. The findings provide a neurobiological explanation for the drug's mind-bending effects. (Washington University School of Medicine, 7/17)
CIDRAP:
COVID-19 Lockdowns, Quarantines Linked To Mental Distress In Teens
A study of 7,800 teens aged 16 to 18 years in Norway ties stringent COVID-19 public health protocols and quarantine with mental distress, particularly among 16-year-olds and those with less-educated parents and a lower genetic susceptibility to depression. (Van Beusekom, 7/17)
Viewpoints: Home Caregivers Deserve A Living Wage; Chicago's Emergency Medical Services Severely Lacking
Editorial writers tackle home health care, emergency medical services, AI in health care, and clinical trials.
Dallas Morning News:
Low Wages For Group Home Caregivers Are Hurting Disabled Texans
Group homes that care for Texans with intellectual and developmental disabilities are state contractors, and it’s the Legislature that sets their Medicaid reimbursement rates. Last year, lawmakers raised caregivers’ minimum wage to $10.60 an hour from what was $8.11 hourly, but advocates say the average wage should be $15 an hour. The Legislature should revisit the reimbursement rate in the 2025 session. (7/17)
Chicago Tribune:
It's Time For Chicago To Prioritize Emergency Medical Services
There is a serious long-standing crisis in the Chicago Fire Department’s Emergency Medical Services, and it has a simple solution. The city needs to make EMS a priority once and for all, and that not only means increasing ambulances, but also creating a Bureau of EMS within CFD under its own command. Chicago’s long-neglected investment in EMS has cost the city lives and income. (Paul Vallas, 7/17)
Stat:
Hidden Value In Real-Time Vital Signs Data Analyzed By AI
If data represents the next gold rush for health care, a vast treasure trove of it slips away every day. The increased enthusiasm for AI has led to significant investments in novel solutions for health care, with data coming from a variety of sources such as medical charts, imaging, literature, guidelines, and the like. A largely untapped source of valuable data is staring health care practitioners like myself right in the face: monitors that track vital signs. (Julio La Torre, 7/18)
Stat:
Institutional Review Boards Must Assess Trials' Scientific Merit
Thousands of people volunteer for clinical research trials in the United States every year. They put their bodies on the line, often seeking benefits from experimental treatments because existing care is ineffective. For most clinical trials, independent institutional review boards (IRBs) are legally required to review the protocol before enrollment can begin. (Spencer Phillips Hey and Michael S. Wilkes, 7/18)