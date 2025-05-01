Missouri Senate Panel Pushes Resolution To Reinstate Abortion Ban

A Republican effort to overturn Amendment 3 — which voters approved in November with 51.6% of the vote — advanced Wednesday, St. Louis Public Radio reported.

St. Louis Public Radio: Missouri Senate Committee Advances Abortion Ban

Reinstating a statewide abortion ban is possibly one vote away from going before voters. Members of the Senate Families, Seniors and Health Committee voted 4-2 on party lines on Wednesday to advance a resolution on the ban. The passage of the resolution, HJR 73, came after almost two hours of testimony from the public. The resolution, which would need voter approval, effectively reinstates Missouri’s prior abortion ban, with some exceptions. (Kellogg, 4/30)

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Lawsuit Seeks To Help Missouri Minors Obtain Abortions

An organization that helps youth with abortion and birth decisions filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to strike down Missouri regulations that make it difficult for minors to obtain an abortion. (Munz, 4/30)

In abortion news from Wisconsin and Florida —

Wisconsin Examiner: Investigation Unable To Find Source Who Leaked Wisconsin Supreme Court’s Draft Abortion Order

An outside investigation found that last year’s leak of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s order accepting a case challenging the state’s 1849 abortion law was “likely deliberate,” but was unable to determine its source. ... Despite the inconclusive findings, the report includes a number of recommendations for improving the Supreme Court’s security. (Redman, 4/30)

Wisconsin Public Radio: Study: Varying Abortion Care Directives Confuse Wisconsin Doctors, Jeopardize Patient Health

When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion in 2022, the legal status of abortion was left up to individual states to decide. Since then, Wisconsin doctors have had to interpret and follow the state’s 19th century law that effectively bans abortion in the state. But according to a new study, hospitals across Wisconsin interpret the law differently. (Rogers, 4/30)

NBC 6 South Florida: One Year Later: Florida’s 6-Week Abortion Ban Reshapes Healthcare And Politics

It’s been a year since Florida enacted its six-week abortion ban, one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. Since then, reproductive healthcare providers, patients and advocacy groups have grappled with its far-reaching effects. Data from the state’s Agency for Health Care Administration shows a steep drop in procedures: 64,854 abortions were recorded in 2024, mostly in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. So far in 2025, just 8,682 procedures have been reported year-to-date. (4/30)

In related reproductive health news —

Wyoming Public Radio: Wyoming’s First Birth Center Receives National Certification

Earthside Birth and Wellness Center in Cheyenne is Wyoming’s first freestanding birth center. Last month, they received a national certification from the Commission for the Accreditation of Birth Centers (CABC).The center is based on the Midwifery Task Force’s woman-centered midwives model of care. Earthside works with low-risk clients who want to give birth outside of a hospital setting. It offers prenatal and postpartum care, birth services and lactation classes. (Khera, 4/30)

Time: What Trump Has Done On Reproductive Health Care In 100 Days

Within his first month in office, Trump acted quickly on a number of issues related to reproductive health. He pardoned several anti-abortion protesters convicted of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, a law intended to protect abortion clinics and patients by barring people from physically blocking or threatening patients. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said it would be curtailing prosecutions against people accused of violating the FACE Act. The Department of Defense rescinded a Biden-era policy that helped facilitate travel for active service members and their families to obtain certain reproductive health care services, including abortion. Internationally, the Trump Administration’s freeze on foreign aid halted reproductive health care services for millions of people. Trump also reinstated what’s known as the Mexico City Policy or the Global Gag Rule, a policy often implemented by Republican presidents that prohibits foreign organizations receiving U.S. aid from providing or discussing abortion care. (Lee, 4/30)

Axios: Poll: Instead Of A $5K "Baby Bonus," What Parents Really Want

Just 4% of adults on the fence about parenthood say a $5,000 incentive would sway them, per a new BabyCenter poll shared with Axios. The Trump administration has reportedly discussed a $5,000 "baby bonus" to boost birth rates — but that amount doesn't stretch much beyond Day 1 of a newborn's life. 9% of respondents said it would take at least $10,000 to convince them to have kids, and 30% said it would take more than $25,000 — of the nearly 700 votes cast in a BabyCenter poll. (Mallenbaum, 4/30)

