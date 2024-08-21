Mpox Cases Suspected In Travelers To Argentina And Thailand
Argentinian authorities have quarantined a cargo ship and Thai officials are monitoring dozens of people as both countries aim to stop the new fast-spreading variant of the disease. Meanwhile, Africa is almost ready to roll out mpox vaccinations.
The Independent:
Argentina Suspects First Case Of Mpox As Entire Cargo Ship Quarantined
Argentina quarantined a cargo ship over the first suspected case of mpox on the vessel, as an outbreak of a new fast-spreading variant triggered a global public health alert. The Liberian-flagged ship raised the alert after one of its crew members of Indian nationality showed “cyst-like skin lesions predominantly on the chest and face," the health ministry said. (Sharma, 8/21)
The Independent:
Thailand Detects First Suspected Case Of Dangerous Mpox Strain In European Traveler
Thailand has reported a suspected first case of a new, more dangerous strain of mpox in a European traveler. The patient, a 66-year-old man who arrived from an unnamed African country on 14 August, is believed to be infected by the Clade 1 variant, which is deadlier and more transmissible and triggered a warning from the world health authority last week. (Muzaffar, 8/21)
Reuters:
Africa Could Start Mpox Vaccinations Within Days, Health Agency Says
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and other African countries could start vaccinating against mpox within days, Africa's top public health agency said on Tuesday. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has been working with countries experiencing mpox outbreaks on logistics and communication strategies to roll out vaccine doses that are due to arrive following pledges by the European Union, vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic BAVA.CO, the United States and Japan. (Miridzhanian, 8/20)
Reuters:
Roche Says It Is Working To Enhance Lab Testing Capacity For Mpox Worldwide
Roche is actively working to enhance laboratory testing capacity for mpox worldwide, the Swiss pharmaceutical company said on Tuesday. Roche said it is partnering with governments, healthcare providers and organizations to combat the outbreak, as well as providing training for labs across the African continent. (8/20)