NEJM Evidence, CIDRAP Issue First ‘Public Health Alerts’ To Fill Data Gaps
The joint report discussed mpox and H3N2 influenza. The collaboration aims to provide "timely, evidence-based alerts that can help local and state health leaders act quickly to protect the health of people in their communities,” said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota.
CIDRAP:
Mpox Transmission, US Flu Surveillance Highlighted In First Public Health Alerts Reports
Today the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota and NEJM Evidence launched their new Public Health Alerts initiative with reports on potential local transmission of clade 1b mpox virus (MPXV) in California and on influenza viruses circulating during the 2024-25 flu season. (Wappes, 12/17)
On measles, pertussis, and norovirus —
NBC News:
Measles Outbreaks Won't End In 2025 As Cases Mount In Utah, Arizona And South Carolina
As measles continues to spread in the United States, it’s likely that the outbreaks that broke records in 2025 will continue into the new year. In South Carolina, 168 people, mostly schoolchildren, are in quarantine. Most of the state's 138 cases confirmed since September, nearly all in unvaccinated people, have been centered in Spartanburg County in the northwestern part of the state. (Edwards, 12/18)
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Measles Outbreak Hardened Mennonites Against Vaccines
When Anita Froese’s middle daughter came down with fatigue, body aches and the tell-tale sign of measles — strawberry-colored spots splattered across her skin — she waited it out. Two days later, her son developed the same symptoms. After a week, the disease finally reached her youngest daughter, who vomited all night as her fever spiked to 104. (Byman, 12/17)
NBC News:
Whooping Cough Cases Soar As Vaccine Rates Drop Among Kids
At just 2 weeks old, Feleena Owens was struggling to breathe. The newborn was coughing so badly, her skin turned a sickly gray-blue color. Her face contorted as she tried to gulp air. (Edwards, Thompson, Kane, Murphy and Fattah, 12/17)
NBC News:
Kansas School Starts Winter Break Early After Wave Of Illnesses Wreak Havoc
A Kansas school has decided to start its holiday break early after illnesses wreaked havoc on its students and staff, with more than 40 calling out sick in one day. Dexter Schools USD 471 posted a statement on Facebook saying it would dismiss students for the semester on Monday due to a “tremendous amount of sickness right now and it seems to be spreading at a very high rate.” The school, located about 70 miles south of Wichita, wanted to avoid the continued spread as students were likely to be seeing extended families soon. (Madani, 12/17)
ABC News:
Norovirus Cases Increase In Los Angeles County: Health Officials
Norovirus cases are likely rising in Los Angeles, wastewater data shared by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health shows. Wastewater sampling -- which collects water from sewers or treatment systems to analyze for pathogens or pollutants -- shows that during the 21-day period ending on Dec. 11, norovirus detection in wastewater rose 154% in Los Angeles and more than 250% in Los Angeles County, according to ABC News' Los Angeles station KABC. (Kekatos, 12/17)
In recalls —
The Hill:
Salad Dressing Recall: Foreign Objects Found In Product
Thousands of cases of salad dressing have been recalled due to the presence of “foreign objects,” the Food and Drug Administration announced. In a report, the FDA said the recall from California-based Ventura Foods was initiated on Nov. 11 and identified as a “Class II” on Dec. 4, meaning the use of or exposure to the product could lead to temporary and adverse health consequences. (Kaplan, 12/17)