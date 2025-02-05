New Attorney General Pam Bondi Will Play Key Role In Abortion Restrictions
Bondi says she has “always been pro-life," and she supported abortion restrictions as the attorney general of Florida, where abortion is outlawed after six weeks. As U.S. attorney general, she could try to restrict abortion access through the Comstock Act.
CNN:
Senate Votes To Confirm Pam Bondi As Attorney General
The Senate voted Tuesday night to confirm Pam Bondi as attorney general, making the tenacious litigator the latest official to help fill out President Donald Trump’s administration. The vote was 54-46. Bondi is known for her battles in court for conservative causes. (Shelton and Rimmer, 2/4)
More on Pam Bondi, in case you missed it —
Time:
Trump's Cabinet Will Have These Powers Over Abortion
While serving as Florida’s attorney general, Pam Bondi supported restrictions on abortion, such as mandatory waiting periods. And during her Senate confirmation hearing on Jan. 15, Bondi said she has “always been pro-life.” ... Experts say she could take steps to restrict abortion access through the Comstock Act, a 19th century anti-obscenity law. Under the Biden Administration, the DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel released a letter reaffirming that the law doesn’t ban the mailing, delivery, or receipt of legal medication abortion, although anti-abortion activists expressed interest in using the law to do so. Under Bondi’s leadership, the DOJ could withdraw the Biden-era memo without issuing a new one. (Lee, 1/22)
On Veterans Affairs —
AP:
Doug Collins Confirmed As Trump's Veterans Affairs Secretary
The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed Doug Collins as secretary of veterans affairs, putting the former congressman and Iraq War veteran at the helm of a department that provides crucial care to America’s veterans. Collins, a former Air Force chaplain, was confirmed on a 77-23 vote, becoming the latest addition to President Donald Trump’s Cabinet. (Brown, 2/4)
Military.Com:
Thousands Of Marines Booted For Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine Get Messaged About Returning
Thousands of Marines who were separated from the military for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine got messages from the service informing them of President Donald Trump's Jan. 27 executive order, which seeks to reinstate them into the armed forces with their previous rank and backpay should they decide to return. However, the specifics on what that return to service would look like were not clear as of Tuesday. Despite the messages going out starting on Jan. 30, the Marine Corps could not answer questions related to what type of service obligation those troops might incur if they decide to come back, what benefits they might receive or if they will be required to forgo compensation from the Department of Veterans Affairs as a requirement. (Lawrence and Toropin, 2/4)
On birth rates and the Transportation Department —
Bloomberg:
Department Of Transportation Memos Tie Funding To Birth Rate, Marriage Policy
Places with higher marriage and birth rates should get preference for federal transportation grants and initiatives, according to a set of US Department of Transportation memos. The policies, released one day after Sean Duffy was sworn in as Department of Transportation head, also seek to carry out President Donald Trump’s agenda by ending support for projects that involve climate change, or racial and gender inequality. (Pierre-Louis, 2/4)