Government Policy

MedPage Today: ACOG Will Host Contraceptive Guidance For Ob/Gyns Amid CDC Website Purge Amid a political environment in which government websites are being gutted of vital health information, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) has stepped up to host PDFs of government-issued ob/gyn-related guidance at risk of being purged. The organization has long listed and linked out to clinical guidance from the CDC and other medical professional associations that it endorses. (Robertson, 2/4)

MedPage Today: Public Health Journal Won't Be Complicit In Trump Admin's Censorship Studies censored by government employees will have a tough time getting published in the American Journal of Public Health (AJPH), the journal's leadership said during an interview with MedPage Today's editor in chief. "We at the American Journal of Public Health have no interest in following the president's prohibitions on language," said Georges Benjamin, MD, publisher of AJPH and executive director of its parent organization, the American Public Health Association. (Fiore, 2/4)

Bloomberg: Congress Urged To Protect Federal Statistics From Trump ‘Purge’ A federal statistics advocacy group is urging Congress to restore any government data removed by the Trump administration and prevent it from happening again. The Council of Professional Associations on Federal Statistics has drafted a letter to Senate and House leadership upon the shutdown of some parts of government websites, as well as removal of several health datasets in recent days. COPAFS is collecting signatures from individuals and organizations until Friday. (Tanzi, 2/4)

MedPage Today: Physician Group Sues Trump Health Agencies Over Scrubbed Sites, Data Physicians have launched a legal challenge against the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and federal health agencies for removing webpages from health-related websites. Doctors for America filed a lawsuit in federal court against the OPM, CDC, FDA, and HHS over the removal of a "broad range of health-related data and other information used every day" by health professionals and researchers. The announcement was made on Tuesday by Public Citizen Litigation Group, the legal arm of the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit consumer advocacy organization Public Citizen. (Henderson, 2/4)

NBC News: Federal Health Workers Terrified After 'DEI' Website Publishes List Of 'Targets' Federal health workers are expressing fear and alarm after a website called “DEI Watch List” published the photos, names and public information of a number of workers across health agencies, describing them at one point as “targets.” It’s unclear when the website, which lists mostly Black employees who work in agencies primarily within the Department of Health and Human Services, first appeared. “Offenses” for the workers listed on the website include working on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, donating to Democrats and using pronouns in their bios. (Lovelace Jr. and Edwards, 2/5)

A website called "DEI Watch List" has had a chilling effect on federal employees, who are now concerned for their safety after their photos and personal information were published online. Meanwhile, physician and advocacy groups are pushing back against the administration's data purge.

Federal Workers Fight For Their Jobs; Trump Further Dismantles USAID

Meanwhile, the National Institutes of Health has resumed at least some grant reviews for health research projects. In other news, AP has reported that the United States will withdraw from the top U.N. human rights body and also will review its involvement in the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, or UNESCO.

The New York Times: A Legal Counteroffensive To Beat Back Trump’s Government Purges

Workers from across the federal government set off a legal counteroffensive against President Trump and Elon Musk on Tuesday, challenging the legality of efforts to raze their agencies, single them out publicly or push them out of their jobs. ... It will be up to the courts to decide whether the president has the power to not only direct the executive branch, but also to forcefully recast it in his own image. It may also be up to the judicial branch of government to find a way to ensure that its own decisions are enforced. (Schwartz and Savage, 2/4)

The New York Times: Trump Officials To Put Almost All U.S.A.I.D. Workers On Leave

Nearly the entire global work force of the main American aid agency, known as U.S.A.I.D., will be put on leave by the end of Friday, according to an official memo the agency posted online Tuesday night. The notice said only a small subset of “designated personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership and specially designated programs” would be exempt. (Demirjian, Wong and Crowley, 2/4)

The New York Times: Foreign Strongmen Cheer As Musk Dismantles U.S. Aid Agency

Agency grants to promote democracy, human rights and good governance have gone to support election monitoring groups, anti-corruption watchdogs, independent media outlets and human rights organizations — exactly the kind of oversight that leaders like President Vladimir Putin detest. (Sonne, 3/5)

The Washington Post: Deaf Federal Workers Face Uncertain Access Following Trump’s DEI Orders

Some deaf federal employees at some agencies aren’t able to access American Sign Language interpreting services and other accommodations as a result of President Donald Trump’s orders to remove all positions related to diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, according to advocates working with deaf federal employees and interpreters. (Morris, 2/4)

On federal grants —

Stat: NIH Resumes Grant Reviews After Trump Administration Pause

On Tuesday morning, the National Institutes of Health hosted the first study section to review grant applications in over two weeks, following an abrupt and indefinite pause by the Trump administration on Jan. 22. Such meetings — in which expert scientists from around the country consider whether the agency should support proposed research projects — are a core part of how the NIH fulfills its mission to improve human health and reduce illness and disease. (Molteni and Oza, 2/4)

The New York Times: Trump’s Attempt To Freeze Grant Funding Leaves Nonprofits Reeling

Last week, the Trump administration briefly froze all federal grant spending, cutting off funding to nonprofit groups that do work under a government contract. It lasted all of two days. Then the memo that announced the freeze was rescinded, and two federal judges blocked it, for good measure. But this week, many nonprofit groups said they still felt frozen, or at least chilled. ... Those groups laid off staff and cut back on services — canceling job training in West Virginia, immigrant services in Wisconsin and help for disabled children in Vermont. (Fahrenthold, Nehamas, Silver-Greenberg and Mandavilli, 2/4)

Global repercussions of Trump's funding freeze —

AP: Trump Announces Withdrawal From UN Human Rights Body And Halt To Funding For Palestinian Refugees

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the United States will withdraw from the top U.N. human rights body and will not resume funding for the U.N. agency helping Palestinian refugees. The U.S. left the Geneva-based Human Rights Council last year, and it stopped funding the agency assisting Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, after Israel accused it of harboring Hamas militants who participated in the surprise Oct. 7, 2023, attacks in southern Israel, which UNRWA denies. (Lederer, 2/5)

The Washington Post: Fear, Pain And Hunger: The Dire Impact Of U.S. Funding Cuts In Africa

Soup kitchens can no longer feed the hungry. First responders are unable to reach the dead and wounded. Mothers and fathers search in vain for the medicines that keep them alive. Across Africa, in bombed-out Sudanese cities, Kenyan clinics and Mauritanian refugee camps, the policies of the Trump administration are already having profound consequences for some of the world’s most vulnerable people. (Houreld and Chason, 2/4)

In related news about tariffs —

The Washington Post: USPS Suspends Packages From China As Trump’s Tariffs Start

The U.S. Postal Service abruptly suspended inbound package shipments from China and Hong Kong on Tuesday as President Donald Trump’s trade war began in earnest. The mail agency’s move may block or delay, at least temporarily, parcels from retailers including Shein and Temu and some from Amazon. (2/5)