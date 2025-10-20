New Guidelines Led To Steep Decline In Peanut Allergies In Young Children
Between 2017 and 2020, there was a 43% drop in peanut allergies after the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recommended early introduction of peanuts. The study also found that eggs overtook peanuts as the No. 1 food allergen in young kids, The New York Times reported.
The New York Times:
Peanut Allergies Have Plummeted In Children, Study Shows
Food allergies in children dropped sharply in the years after new guidelines encouraged parents to introduce infants to peanuts, a study has found. For decades, as food allergy rates climbed, experts recommended that parents avoid exposing their infants to common allergens. But a landmark trial in 2015 found that feeding peanuts to babies could cut their chances of developing an allergy by over 80 percent. In 2017, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases formally recommended the early-introduction approach and issued national guidelines. (Bajaj, 10/20)
On breast and prostate cancer —
Financial Times:
Drug Groups Unveil Advances In Treating Most Difficult Breast Cancers
AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo and Gilead have made big advances in treating the hardest-to-tackle type of breast cancer, boosting prospects for tens of thousands of patients a year. The drugmakers are unveiling trial results for existing drugs in “triple negative” breast cancer — so-called because it is not one of the three main types. These include the first ever study showing a medicine can extend the life of patients who cannot be treated with immunotherapy drugs, the majority of triple negative cases. (Kuchler and Temple-West, 10/19)
ABC News:
New 1-Day Surgery Removes Cancer And Reconstructs The Breast In The Same Operation
Combining the two procedures allows for the removal of breast tissue and rebuilding the breast immediately, instead of doing two separate operations. (Mowdawalla, 10/13)
Medical Xpress:
Drug Combo Cuts Risk Of Death In Advanced Prostate Cancer By 40%, Clinical Trial Finds
Men whose prostate cancer returns after surgery or radiation therapy may now benefit from a new drug combination shown in clinical trials to cut the risk of death by more than 40%. (Harley, 10/19)
More health and wellness news —
NBC News:
Over 90,000 Pounds Of Breakfast Burritos Recalled Over Possible Listeria Contamination
M.C.I. Foods Inc. has recalled over 90,000 pounds of its ready-to-eat breakfast burritos and wraps because of a potential listeria contamination in the products’ eggs. The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall on Saturday after M.C.I. Foods notified the FSIS of a positive listeria contamination after conducting a routine test from its external suppliers. (Reilly, 10/19)
The Washington Post:
These Companies Say They Can Remove Microplastics From Your Body
Entrepreneurs aim to remove microplastics from the body, but the cost can be steep and the clinical benefit remains uncertain. (Osaka and Gilbert, 10/18)
North Carolina Health News:
Waterways To Wombs: Threats Of Plastic Pollution
Endometriosis is a painful condition where tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus in the pelvic region, most often on the ovaries, fallopian tubes or pelvic tissue. Despite its wide prevalence and potential to cause debilitating pelvic pain and infertility, researchers say the disease remains underdiagnosed and poorly understood. Now, emerging research is exploring a possible link between endometriosis and microplastic exposure, raising questions about how environmental contaminants might contribute to development of the condition. (Atwater, 10/20)