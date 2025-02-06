New York Court Says Abused Parents Shouldn’t Face Child Welfare Inquiries

Parents who are victims of domestic violence are regularly investigated by child welfare agencies in a practice that has been deemed illegal by the state appellate court, The New York Times reported. Florida, North Carolina, California, Montana, Georgia, and Colorado are also in the news.

The New York Times: Child Welfare Agency Has No Right To Target Abused Parents, Court Rules

New York City’s practice of requiring child welfare investigations of parents who are victims of domestic violence is illegal, a state appellate court ruled on Wednesday. The decision came in an appeal filed by a Brooklyn woman who said her ex-boyfriend beat and slapped her and pulled out her dreadlocks in front of their infant daughter. The woman is identified in court documents as Sharneka W. (Newman, 2/5)

The Washington Post: Florida Surgeon Removed Wrong Organ Then Covered It Up, Widow Alleges

Beverly Bryan was confident on Aug. 21 as her husband headed to surgery to have his spleen removed at a Florida hospital. Bryan, a retired registered nurse, knew the procedure — a laparoscopic splenectomy — was safe, and the surgeon assured her “it would be quick and over and done.” ... In a 114-page complaint filed on Jan. 30 in Florida’s First Judicial Circuit Court in Walton County, Bryan alleges that Shaknovsky killed her husband by mistakenly removing his liver instead of his spleen, then participated in a conspiracy — that included the hospital’s CEO and chief medical officer — to cover up the fatal error by doctoring the death certificate and other state records. (Edwards, 2/6)

News Service of Florida: Jason Weida Is Leaving Post Atop Florida's Medicaid Agency To Be DeSantis' Chief Of Staff

Jason Weida, who has led the state Agency for Health Care Administration during the past two years, will serve as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ next chief of staff. Weida will succeed James Uthmeier, who is leaving the chief of staff position to become attorney general. (2/5)

WUSF: Hillsborough County Commissioners Decide To Keep Fluoridating Its Water Supply

Hillsborough County will keep fluoridating its water supply. A motion to end the practice died by a 3-3 tie vote by the county commissioner on Wednesday. Commissioners Harry Cohen, Ken Hagan and Chris Boles voted no. Commissioner Gwen Myers was absent. (Newborn, 2/5)

North Carolina Health News: A Rural Health Pilot Could Go Statewide, If Politics Don’t Get In The Way

In 2022, North Carolina launched an experimental initiative to address the nonmedical health needs of low-income residents by using Medicaid dollars. This first-in-the-nation effort, known as the Healthy Opportunities Pilot, has provided assistance to nearly 30,000 people across three largely rural regions of the state. Beneficiaries get deliveries of food, rides to doctor’s appointments and other services that are designed to combat the various social, economic and geographic issues that contribute to health disparities. (Baxley, 2/6)

KFF Health News: California Housing Officials Recommend State Protect Renters From Extreme Heat

Citing the hundreds of lives lost to extreme heat each year, California state housing officials are urging lawmakers to set residential cooling standards long opposed by landlords and builders who fear such a measure would force them to make big-ticket upgrades. In a 60-page report sent Monday to the legislature, the California Department of Housing and Community Development recommended lawmakers set a maximum safe indoor air temperature of 82 degrees Fahrenheit for the Golden State’s estimated 14.6 million residential dwelling units. (Castle Work, 2/5)

KFF Health News: Officials Seek To Dismantle Appeals Board For Montanans Denied Public Assistance

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration is reviving efforts to do away with a panel that hears appeals from people who were denied public assistance to afford basics such as food and health care. The effort, billed as a way to reduce red tape in government, would leave district court as the only option outside of the state health department for people to fight officials’ rejections of their applications for Medicaid, temporary financial assistance, food aid, and other programs. (Houghton, 2/6)

In mental health news —

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: How Georgia Left Intellectually Challenged Men Forgotten On Death Row For Decades

An intellectually disabled Georgia man inexplicably sat on death row for more than three decades waiting on a court to hear his case, despite state and federal rulings saying it is illegal to execute those who don’t have their full intellectual capacities. Dallas Bernard Holiday, of Wrens in Jefferson County, was convicted of the 1986 killing and robbery of a senior citizen who was out on his daily walk. His lawyers, in court filings, have said that Holiday reads on or at a third grade level and has a low IQ, scoring 69 and 70 on separate exams. Anything 70 or below is considered intellectually disabled in the court’s eyes. (Peebles and Papp, (2/6)

The Colorado Sun: Mental Health Treatment Center Opens In The Vail Valley, Where Suicide Is A Leading Cause Of Death

In the last week of 2024, six residents suffering a mental health crisis in the Eagle River Valley had to be transported to metro Denver for treatment. “The need is here. That just shows how great it would be for us to have this for our community,” said Chris Lindley, who has led a nearly five-year effort to improve mental health in Colorado’s high country. (Blevins, 2/5)

