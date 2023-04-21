Newborn Returned To Black Parents In Texas Amid Claims Of Medical Bias

Child Protective Services took the infant from her home March 28 after her parents chose to follow the directions of their licensed midwife rather than a directive from their pediatrician, The 19th reported.

The 19th: Texas Newborn Taken From Parents Is Returned By Child Protective Services

A Dallas-area newborn [was] returned to her parents on Thursday, 23 days after she was taken by Child Protective Services in a case that drew national media attention and sparked conversations about the disproportionate impact of the child welfare system on Black families and the long history of medical bias against Black midwives. CPS took Mila Jackson from her home on March 28 after her parents chose to work with their licensed midwife to treat a common infant condition rather than following a directive from their pediatrician to take her to the hospital. (Norwood, 4/20)

In other health care news from across the U.S. —

AP: Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Working On Medical Pot Legalization

After years of opposition to any form of marijuana legalization in Wisconsin, Republican lawmakers are now working privately to build support for a medical cannabis program that could win bipartisan backing and be enacted into law later this year, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The Associated Press on Thursday. (Bauer, 4/20)

The Washington Post: Youngkin Names Southwest Virginia OB/GYN As Health Commissioner

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday named a longtime obstetrician and gynecologist from Southwest Virginia as the state’s next health commissioner, signaling the public health agency will prioritize caring for women and children and tackling the opioid crisis as the state exits the coronavirus pandemic. (Portnoy, 4/20)

North Carolina Health News: Slate Of Bills Seeks To Improve Black Maternal Health Outcomes

For the third legislative session in a row, Democratic lawmakers are pushing a series of state bills to address maternal health, especially Black maternal health disparities. Legislators and advocates held a news conference on Wednesday to urge the state Senate to put more funding toward the issue when it crafts its budget in the next few weeks. (Fernandez and Hoban, 4/21)

The Colorado Sun: Mental Health Care Demand Has Grown Urgent Since Marshall Fire

The destruction of the Marshall Fire triggered an outpouring of generosity. The more than $43 million raised by the Community Foundation Boulder County since the December 2021 wildfire likely set a record for local disaster philanthropy in the county. Much of the philanthropic money is helping homeowners rebuild physically the houses that were razed by flames. But some of the money was dedicated to helping survivors recover mentally, too, from the trauma of the fire amid compounding crises. Despite the benefits the funding has brought, the many months since the fire have revealed the significant mental health needs of the community and the resource limitations in addressing them. (Cleveland, 4/19)

Side Effects Public Media: AEDs Could Save Lives — But Stocking Them In Schools Isn’t Easy

Jake West grew up in La Porte, Indiana, not far from Lake Michigan. His mother, Julie West, said he was always friendly to others. “He was just kind and he brought other people in,” West said. “He was a type of kid that if someone wasn't included, he was going to make sure that child was included. That’s just how he was, from the time he was little. ”As an athlete, he passed all of his physicals and he didn’t show signs of underlying heart problems. He was a healthy kid — until one day, he wasn’t. (Gabriel, 4/19)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription