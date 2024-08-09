North Carolina Nurses Oppose NH Hospital Merger, Citing HCA History

The North Carolina nurses seek to block HCA taking over the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, New Hampshire. At the health chain, the nurses say, "The bottom line is prioritized over patient care."

New Hampshire Public Radio: Why Nurses From North Carolina Are Trying To Stop A New Hampshire Hospital Merger

A group of nurses from North Carolina are urging New Hampshire officials to stop a national healthcare chain from taking over Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, citing their own experience with the company. “The community needs to know what happened to our hospital, because the same thing will happen to their hospital,” said Kelly Coward, a nurse and union rep at Mission Hospital in Asheville. (Cuno-Booth, 8/8)

The Washington Post: In Charleston, S.C., Hospitals Are In The City’s Highest Flood Risk Areas

Maggie Thomas packed up Sunday night knowing floods might maroon her for a day or two in the hospital where she works. The 36-year-old doctor brought an air mattress and bedding, changes of scrubs, some snacks and a book as Tropical Storm Debby crept north, carrying with it rainfall that would soon drench this flood-prone city, inundating parts of one of its most low-lying zones, the hospital district. (Mellen, 8/8)

Chicago Tribune: Hospital Misplaced Woman's Body, Family Alleges In Lawsuit

A California hospital misplaced the body of a 31-year-old woman who died at the facility, leaving her family thinking she was alive and missing for a year, her family alleges in a lawsuit filed Wednesday against the hospital and the Chicago-based health system that owns it. (Schencker, 8/8)

The New York Times: Rikers Inmates Are Routinely Denied Medical Care, Court Filing Says

New York City’s Correction Department has failed to take detainees to medical appointments thousands of times every month, in some cases never notifying them and later saying they “refused care,” according to a court filing on Thursday by groups that have sued over access to health care in the city’s jails. Detainees are blocked from medical care in myriad ways, according to the filing. They include lack of transportation to medical appointments and a dearth of staff to accompany them. Sometimes, where people are in cells under lockdown, the Correction Department prevents detainees from leaving their units for medical care and limits phone access to ask for it, they said. (Meko, 8/8)

The New York Times: Newsom Clears Homeless Camps In L.A. County, Where He Wants More ‘Urgency’

On Thursday, Mr. Newsom, in sunglasses, jeans and a black ball cap, visited two homeless encampments on their turf without directly informing city or county leaders. The only advance notice seemed to be state placards that warned people days ago they were facing citation or arrest if they continued to stay there. His office said state officials also called local homeless providers to ask for help in finding shelter. “People are done. If we don’t deal with this, we don’t deserve to be in office,” Mr. Newsom said, tearing into a rancid, garbage-strewn campsite on state property under Interstate 10 in Los Angeles, alongside a crew of state workers in orange vests. (Hubler, 8/8)

AP: Prompted By Mass Shooting, 72-Hour Wait Period And Other New Gun Laws Go Into Effect In Maine

With eleventh hour guidance from the state, Maine gun retailers on Friday began requiring a three-day wait period for gun purchases under one of the new safety laws adopted following the state’s deadliest mass shooting. Maine joins a dozen other states with similar laws, requiring that buyers wait 72 hours to complete a purchase and retrieve a weapon. The law is among several gun-related bills adopted after an Army reservist killed 18 people and injured 13 others on Oct. 25, 2023, in Lewiston. (Sharp, 8/9)

Also —

CBS News: New UC Davis Study Connects ADHD To The Neighborhood Children Grow Up In

A new study from UC Davis Mind Institute finds growing up poor puts some children at higher risk for attention deficit hyperactive disorder. The new UC Davis research shows that the chance of kids getting ADHD could be connected to the neighborhood they live in. "The fewer the resources, the poorer the neighborhood, the more ADHD symptoms later in life," Catrina Calub said. (8/8)

