Not Satisfied With ‘Concepts,’ Doctors Want Full Health Plan From Trump
Over 1,500 physicians from the Committee to Protect Health Care PAC, which has endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris for president, are calling on Republican Donald Trump to release a concrete health care policy plan before the election. Separately, some Republican operatives aren't happy with doctors who are urging their patients to vote.
The Hill:
1,500 Physicians Demand Trump's Health Care Plan Before Election
More than 1,500 physicians around the country are calling on former President Trump to release his health care plan with three weeks until election day. In the new letter authored by the Committee to Protect Health Care PAC, which has endorsed Vice President Harris, more than 1,500 physicians urge the GOP nominee to clarify his plans for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) following his remarks on the topic during his debate against Harris last month. (Timotija, 10/16)
Axios:
Doctors Shouldn't Push Voting On Patients, GOP Says
An effort to get doctors to register their patients to vote during office visits is drawing the ire of national Republicans as Election Day nears and threatening to again make health care facilities partisan battlegrounds. The big picture: Vot-ER, a nonprofit spearheading health care-related voting efforts, likens the initiatives to nonpartisan voter registration at local motor vehicle departments. Conservatives contend they're exploitive and stretch the boundaries of physician freedom. (Goldman, 10/17)
AP:
Trump Would Be The Oldest President And Isn't Providing Health Details
If he wins next month’s election, Donald Trump would be the oldest person in U.S. history to be elected president. Yet the 78-year-old Republican nominee refuses to disclose new details about his physical or mental well-being, breaking decades of precedent. (Peoples and Neergaard, 10/16)
The Hill:
Omarosa Says Donald Trump 'Dictated' Medical History To Doctors
Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed former President Trump “dictated” what doctors wrote about his medical history, making the allegation during a Tuesday evening CNN appearance. “Let’s recall that Donald Trump dictated the letters that went out about his medical history, but doctors weren’t free to write what they want,” Manigault Newman said in a clip highlighted by Mediaite. The former Trump White House aide endorsed Vice President Harris for the 2024 election and has been adamant about publicly chronicling her interactions with her former boss. (Fields, 10/16)
Also —
Portland (Maine) Press Herald:
Harris Plan To Expand Rural Health Care Could Have Impact In Maine
The Harris campaign rolled out a series of policy proposals on Tuesday that included investing in rural ambulance services, financial support for rural hospitals, health care workforce incentives, payment reforms for independent pharmacies and expanding telehealth services. (Lawlor, 10/16)
The Atlantic:
What Is This ‘Post-Birth Abortion’ Donald Trump Keeps Talking About?
As a debate moderator once noted, killing a baby after birth is illegal in all states. What Donald Trump appears to have in mind, and to be disparaging, is perinatal palliative care (PPC)—a crucial medical service aimed at improving quality of life for women and their babies after a severe fetal diagnosis or extreme prematurity. (Donley and Lens, 10/17)