Novo Nordisk Makes Deal With WeightWatchers For Wegovy
Days after the breakdown of the partnership with telehealth company Hims & Hers, Novo Nordisk has announced a new deal with WeightWatchers. Also in the news: UnitedHealth, EasterSealsNH, Carlsmed, and more.
Bloomberg:
Wegovy-WeightWatchers Deal Added After Novo Drops Hims & Hers Partnership
Novo Nordisk A/S struck a deal with WeightWatchers to boost access to its Wegovy obesity drug, just days after axing a collaboration with telehealth company Hims & Hers Health Inc. WeightWatchers subscribers will be able to access Wegovy via CenterWell Pharmacy from July 1, Novo said Thursday. The drugmaker is also offering a $299 introductory price for self-pay patients who start on Wegovy, as well as for people who redeemed an earlier $199 offer and need a refill. (Kresge and Muller, 6/26)
Bloomberg:
New UnitedHealth CEO Shakes Up Management At Optum Division
The leader of UnitedHealth Group Inc.’s Optum Health care delivery unit has left the role, an early indication of management changes under Stephen Hemsley, UnitedHealth’s new chief executive officer. The division will now be led by Patrick Conway, who was recently promoted to CEO of the broader Optum division that includes Optum Health. Conway will add the title of Optum Health CEO, according to a company memo reviewed by Bloomberg News. (Tozzi, 6/26)
Manchester Ink Link:
Major NH Recovery Center Ending In-Patient Treatment
Maureen Beauregard described this as a “sad day” at Farnum Center. As CEO and President of EasterSealsNH, the parent organization of the recovery center, it has been difficult to share the news that they are ending in-patient treatment for those seeking help after years of being a major provider in the state of New Hampshire. (Robidoux, 6/26)
CBS News:
Dozens Protest Children's Hospital LA Decision To End Gender-Affirming Care
Dozens of people protested outside Children's Hospital Los Angeles and demanded that the medical center reverse its decision to shut down its gender-affirming programs. ... In an internal email shared with CBS News Los Angeles, the CHLA administration stated that it had to close its Center for Transyouth Health and Development and terminate its gender-affirming surgical program in July due to the "increasingly severe impacts of federal administrative actions and proposed policies." (Pozen, 6/26)
Modern Healthcare:
Carlsmed Files For $100M IPO
Carlsmed, an artificial intelligence-enabled spine surgery solutions company, filed plans Thursday to raise as much as $100 million in an initial public offering. The company has applied to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the “CARL” ticker. The filing did not specify a price range or the number of shares for the proposed IPO. (Dubinsky, 6/26)