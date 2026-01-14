On Eve Of Sign-Up Deadline, Deal To Extend ACA Subsidies Looks Unlikely
In most states, tomorrow is the deadline to enroll in an Obamacare plan, although a handful of states have delayed it until later in January. Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio told The Hill that the issue of abortion funding remains the main sticking point.
Axios:
Health Package Might Move Ahead Without ACA Deal
Congressional negotiators are working to revive the health care deal that was dropped from a government spending package in late 2024 — but the odds of resurrecting enhanced Obamacare subsidies as part of the effort appear dire. (Sullivan, 1/14)
The Hill:
Bipartisan Senators Struggle With ObamaCare Subsidies Compromise
The timeline is slipping for a bipartisan group of senators to release a compromise to revive the expired enhanced ObamaCare subsidies, according to one of the lead negotiators. Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) told reporters Tuesday that lawmakers are looking at a deadline of the end of January to have a legislative framework ready. Moreno had previously said lawmakers would have text of a bipartisan deal as early as this week. Moreno said abortion remains the main holdup, a sign that negotiators have not been able to agree on what has been the thorniest issue in the entire process. (Weixel, 1/13)
MedPage Today:
Experts Alarmed By USPSTF Work Slowdown
Public health advocates are expressing alarm at the work slowdown happening at the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). "I'm deeply concerned about the hobbling of the USPSTF," Miranda Yaver, PhD, coordinating committee member at Defend Public Health, said in a phone interview. "The Affordable Care Act [ACA] requires ... that private health insurers cover with no cost-sharing preventive services that are recommended by this body, and if they're not meeting and they're not producing clinical recommendations, which they do on an annual basis, then that's going to mean that there are fundamental issues of access to care in this country." (Frieden, 1/13)
KFF Health News:
Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
Zach Dyer reads the week’s news: Instead of extending extra Affordable Care Act subsidies that would keep monthly premiums more affordable, some Republicans are pushing health savings accounts. Plus, people seeking cheaper health insurance options outside the ACA marketplaces may find some, but they come with downsides. (1/13)
On ACA enrollment —
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Breaks ACA Health Insurance Open Enrollment Record
More Texans have signed up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace compared to last year — despite the expiration of federal subsidies to lower the costs of premiums. (Birenbaum and Keemahill, 1/13)
Modern Healthcare:
States Extend ACA Deadlines As Enrollment Lags
Health insurance exchange users in a handful of states will have a little more time to choose plans this open enrollment period. The state-based Affordable Care Act of 2010 marketplaces in Connecticut, Illinois and Pennsylvania have extended their deadlines so far. The final day to sign up remains Jan. 15 in the vast majority of states. A few state exchanges were already scheduled to remain open until later in the month, while enrollments closed on Your Health Idaho Dec. 15. (Tepper, 1/13)
Also —
Axios:
Working Families Spend Nearly $4,000 Annually On Health Care
The typical U.S. working family spends nearly $4,000 per year on health care, including their share of insurance premiums and out-of-pocket costs, according to a new analysis by the Center for Economic and Policy Research. (Owens, 1/14)