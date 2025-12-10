Over 100 Provider Groups Urge HHS To Drop Planned HIPAA Rule Change

The groups, including the American Medical Association, wrote to HHS this week, stating that the proposed changes create burdens — both financial and with the implementation schedule — and "should be immediately withdrawn without further consideration.”

Fierce Healthcare: Over 100 Provider Groups Tell HHS To Pull Proposed HIPAA Update

More than 100 health systems and other provider organizations “have united to oppose” cybersecurity and privacy regulations proposed back in January. The groups, corralled by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives, wrote the Department of Health and Human Services this week, warning that the financial burdens and “unreasonable implementation timelines” outlined by the prior administration run counter to President Donald Trump’s deregulatory agenda. (Muoio, 12/9)

Modern Healthcare: Hospitals Unprepared For 340B Rebate Model, PBM Shifts: Survey

Pharmacy leaders from many health systems say their organizations are not prepared for potential changes to the 340B drug pricing program, new pharmacy benefit management models or a looming surge in uncompensated care costs. Roughly 60% of 298 pharmacy leaders surveyed this year said by 2030, they expect all drugmakers to require a rebate-based model for 340B-covered facilities, according to a Tuesday report from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. (Kacik and Broderick, 12/9)

Modern Healthcare: Medicare Advantage Star Ratings Changes Leave Insurers Split

Health insurance companies spent two years getting ready for a new Medicare Advantage quality metric intended to tackle health disparities. Then the government pulled the plug. The Excellent Health Outcomes for All measure — also known as EHO4All and formerly known as the health equity index — likely won’t be part of the Medicare Advantage Star Ratings program in 2027 after all, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid proposed in a draft regulation last month. (Tepper, 12/9)

Modern Healthcare: UCare May Be Taken Over By Minnesota Before Medica Acquisition

Minnesota insurance regulators are pressing a state judge to let them seize control of troubled health insurance company UCare. UCare is scheduled to shut down next year after a rival health insurance company Medica acquires its final insurance business. The deal is projected to close in the first half of 2026, pending regulatory approval. (Tepper, 12/9)

Spotlight on Maryland: ‘Public Health Crisis:’ Senior Care Experts Warn Of Dangerous, Unlicensed Facilities

Several experts in senior care say that Maryland officials need to take action to prevent a dangerous underground network of unlicensed assisted living facilities from expanding. (Hauf, 12/9)

KFF Health News: How Delays And Bankruptcy Let A Nursing Home Chain Avoid Paying Settlements For Injuries And Deaths

Nancy Hunt arrived at an emergency room from a Genesis HealthCare nursing home in Pennsylvania in such dreadful shape, including maggots infesting her gangrened foot, that the hospital called an elder abuse hotline and then the police, her son alleged in a lawsuit. Hunt died five days later. Her death certificate said the foot injury was a “significant” factor. Genesis denied wrongdoing but agreed to pay $3.5 million in a settlement Hunt’s son signed in August 2024. (Rau, 12/9)

Modern Healthcare: How Catholic Health, ECU Are Investing In Patient Experience Tech

Health systems are finding that improving the patient experience at their hospitals goes far beyond better food in the cafeteria and cute stuffed animals in the gift shop. Significant investments into a tech-enabled patient experience are taking place, even as health systems deal with tightening margins. The top priority of nearly 50% of C-suite health system executives was improving how patients interact with their organizations, up from 36% in 2023, according to a recent survey of 101 executives by advisory firm Sage Growth Partners. (Perna, 12/9)

Chicago Tribune: Couple Donates $11 Million To Lurie Children's Hospital

A couple with deep ties to the Chicago area is donating $11 million to Lurie Children’s Hospital in hopes of speeding research, treatment and diagnosis for children with rare and genetic disorders. (Schencker, 12/10)

Also —

The Baltimore Sun: Maryland School Approved To Start Training More Doctors To Address Growing Shortage

The University of Maryland School of Medicine may increase its class size from 175 to 200 per year by the fall of 2031. The move was approved by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education, the organization that accredits medical schools in the United States and Canada. (Hille, 12/9)

Wyoming Public Radio: Rural Wyoming Clinical Experiences Hold Promise For Healthcare Workforce

Dr. Mattson Mathew and Celeste Keelin huddled around a laptop in an examination room. Mathew asked Keelin about the patient she saw this morning. “Just looking at her x-ray here, was there any additional workup done in the emergency room that kind of pushed the team in the direction to think [it’s] croup?” Mathew asked. (Kudelska, 12/9)

