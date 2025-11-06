Pa. Court Hears Medicaid Case That Could Redefine Abortion Access
Most of Wednesday’s proceedings focused on whether Pennsylvania women have a constitutional right to abortion care at all, one news outlet reported. Abortion is legal in Pennsylvania until the end of the 23rd week of pregnancy.
90.5 WESA:
Pa. Commonwealth Court Examines Whether Medicaid Abortion Ban Violates Equal Rights Protections
A case that could redefine abortion access in Pennsylvania was argued before the state’s Commonwealth Court Wednesday. Abortion clinics are challenging the state’s restrictions on Medicaid coverage for abortion, and argue such limits are unconstitutional and discriminatory. Although the lawsuit primarily concerns who should bear the cost of an abortion, much of Wednesday’s proceedings focused on whether Pennsylvania women have a constitutional right to abortion care at all. (Koscinski, 11/6)
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
Republican Lawmakers Argue Case For Bill That Exempts Some Medical Procedures From Being Labeled Abortion
A bill that seeks to exempt certain medical procedures from the definition of abortion in state law aims to provide clarity and reduce stigma for women treated for conditions including miscarriage and ectopic pregnancies, its authors told a legislative committee during a Nov. 5 public hearing. The measure has drawn criticism from Democrats, who argue it is an invasion of medical ethics, and a veto pledge from Gov. Tony Evers, who opposes any effort to restrict access to abortion. (Opoien, 11/5)
The Guardian:
What Tuesday’s Elections Mean For The Future Of Abortion Rights
Democrats’ commanding victories have breathed new life into the reproductive health fight. (Sherman, 11/6)
Mirror Indy:
Indianapolis Launching Program To Support Pregnant Women In Areas With High Infant Mortality Rates
Imagine this: You’re pregnant and a nonprofit gives you $1,125. You can spend it on anything: prenatal care, transportation to appointments, a crib for your new baby. After you give birth, more cash is on the way each month: $750 for the first 15 months of the baby’s life, and $375 for the following 21 months. Over the course of three years, you receive about $20,000 to support your family. For 100 moms in Indianapolis, this is about to be a reality. (Molloy, 11/5)
On C-sections —
The New York Times:
The ‘Worst Test In Medicine’ Is Driving America’s High C-Section Rate
Round-the-clock fetal monitoring leads to unnecessary C-sections. But it’s used in nearly every birth because of business and legal concerns, The Times found. (Kliff, 11/6)
The New York Times:
A Grave Condition Caused By C-Sections Is On The Rise
Placenta accreta is a life-threatening condition in which the placenta attaches to scar tissue left by a C-section. It used to be extremely rare. (Kliff and Pallaro, 11/6)