Pa. Lawmakers Request Criminal Probe Over Crozer Health Closure
A group of state lawmakers pressed the attorney general to launch an investigation for the shuttering of Crozer Health by California-based private health company Prospect Medical Holdings. Envision Healthcare, Teladoc, Two Chairs, Epic, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, and the Leapfrog Group are also in the news.
CBS News:
Delaware County Lawmakers Want Pennsylvania AG To Take Criminal Action Against Prospect Medical Holdings
Delaware County's delegation of state lawmakers is asking the Pennsylvania attorney general to consider bringing criminal charges against Prospect Medical Holdings for closing the Crozer Health system. In a letter to Attorney General Dave Sunday, a group of state lawmakers requested that the attorney general open a criminal investigation into the California-based private health care company. (Holden, Kuhn, Wright and Specht, 4/30)
Modern Healthcare:
Envision To Transfer Some Imaging Sites To Radiology Partners
Physician staffing company Envision Healthcare has entered a transition agreement with Radiology Partners as it moves to exit the imaging business. Radiology Partners would take over operations at an estimated 95 Envision imaging sites and onboard up to 400 radiologists. A specific timeline was not disclosed, but the transition is expected to occur throughout the rest of the year, according to a Wednesday news release. (DeSilva, 4/30)
Fierce Healthcare:
Teladoc Buys UpLift For $30M To Build Up Mental Health Business
Despite the poor financial performance of BetterHelp, whose revenue fell by 11% in Q1, Teladoc has grown its investment in virtual mental healthcare by acquiring UpLift in a $30 million all-cash transaction. The deal closed on April 30, the same day as Teladoc’s first quarter 2025 earnings call. The company fared worse than Wall Street expected in Q1, posting a net loss of $93 million, or $0.53 lost per share. Wall Street Analysts expected the company share price to decrease by $0.33. (Beavins, 4/30)
Modern Healthcare:
Two Chairs Adds Psychiatry Services In Florida
Two Chairs is adding psychiatry services as it tries to stand out in a crowded virtual mental therapy market, the company said Wednesday. The company is launching its psychiatry services in Florida, but it will expand to more markets over time, said Two Chairs founder and CEO Alex Katz. The company, which offers therapy in 22 states, aims to bring therapy, psychiatry, care navigation and primary care collaboration into one experience for its patients and health plan customers, Katz said. (Perna, 4/30)
Modern Healthcare:
Epic Widens EHR Market Share Lead Over Oracle: KLAS
Epic added to its electronic health record market share lead last year, according to a report published Wednesday from market research firm KLAS. The Verona, Wisconsin-based EHR company made significant gains among acute care hospitals while its rival Oracle Health lost a sizable number of customers. Epic grew its market share to 42% of acute care hospitals and 55% of acute care beds by the end of 2024, up from 39% of acute care hospitals and 52% of beds in 2023, according to KLAS. (Turner, 4/30)
The Baltimore Sun:
Healthcare Nonprofit Gifts $6.225 Million To Support Coppin State’s Medical Program
Coppin State University announced Wednesday that it received a $6.22 million investment from CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield to expand its health services and education. The investment, the largest philanthropic gift Coppin State has ever received, is aimed at renovating and expanding the university’s health center, as well as building up its healthcare education and scholarship programs. (Schumer, 5/1)
Also —
Modern Healthcare:
Leapfrog Hospital Grades Improve With Help From AI, Tech
The Leapfrog Group is out with its biannual report card on hospitals' safety and qualify efforts, and it's clear that providers' use of artificial intelligence and other technology tools is helping boost grades. The nonprofit healthcare watchdog organization grades hospitals on areas including infection rates, hand hygiene and medication safety. Its survey also looks at how hospitals use technology and if it is effective in ensuring patient safety. (DeSilva, 4/30)