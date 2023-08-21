People Who Lost Sight In Single Eye Have Vision Restored In Stem Cell Trial
News outlets report on a breakthrough experiment in cultivated autologous limbal epithelial cell transplantation, which used stem cells from one eye to restore vision to the patient's other eye which was damaged by chemical burns. Meanwhile, a sickle cell gene-editing treatment shows promise.
NBC News:
Using Stem Cells, Doctors Restore Vision To People Blinded In One Eye
In a study published Friday in the journal Science Advances, Dr. Ula Jurkunas and colleagues have demonstrated that the procedure — known as cultivated autologous limbal epithelial cell, or CALEC, transplantation — is safe. In a Phase 1 or “proof of concept” trial, four patients who all had chemical burns in one eye underwent CALEC transplants. (Tamkins, Klingbaum and Dahlgren, 8/18)
AP:
Stem Cells From One Eye Show Promise In Healing Injuries In The Other
Phil Durst recalled clawing at his face after a chemical from a commercial dishwashing machine squirted into his eyes, causing “the most indescribable pain I’ve ever felt — ever, ever, ever.” His left eye bore the brunt of the 2017 work accident, which stole his vision, left him unable to tolerate light and triggered four to five cluster headaches a day. Then he underwent an experimental procedure that aims to treat severe injuries in one eye with stem cells from the other. “I went from completely blind with debilitating headaches and pondering if I could go another day — like really thinking I can’t do this anymore” to seeing well enough to drive and emerging from dark places literally and figuratively, he said, choking up. (Ungar, 8/18)
In pharmaceutical industry news —
Stat:
As Obesity Drug Market Grows, Telehealth Companies Court Payers
To much of the public, the promise of telehealth is all about convenience — get the prescription you need quickly, and get it delivered right to your door. But as digital health companies build out their weight loss businesses, capitalizing on the popularity of drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic, they’re courting a very different audience: payers and employers who have a vested interest in preventing quick scripts. (Palmer, 8/21)
The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer:
‘Living Life To The Fullest:’ Sickle Cell Gene-Editing Study At Cleveland Clinic, UH Offers Hope Of Pain-Free Living
Like many young women, Danielle Lee often makes decisions that worry her elders. Like traveling alone to Mexico to snorkel in the ocean, despite having been born with sickle cell anemia, a chronic genetic condition that destroys organs and curtails life spans. The chilly ocean water set off a sickle cell episode — severe, bone-crushing pain that at times forces her to crawl to the bathroom. She’s endured frequent emergency room trips and hospitalizations, too often encountering physicians who assume she’s seeking drugs. (Washington, 8/21)
Fox News:
Heart Drug Combining 3 Medications In One Is Added To World Health Organization’s List Of Essential Medicines
A heart drug that combines three medications in one pill — otherwise known as a polypill — has been included in the List of Essential Medicines from the World Health Organization (WHO). The unique polypill is designed for those who have had a prior heart attack or other heart-related event, with the goal of preventing a repeat occurrence. It took 15 years of intense study and several versions to create it. (McGorry, 8/18)
Modern Healthcare:
Viome Life Sciences Lands $86.5M For Diagnostic Tests
Viome Life Sciences, a startup diagnostics company, closed an $86.5 million Series C funding round Friday. Viome has developed multiple diagnostic tests for gut and oral health, which are meant to inform a user’s diet and lifestyle decisions. After taking the diagnostic test, Viome provides results directly to consumers via its mobile app. (Turner, 8/18)