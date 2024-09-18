Perspectives: Every Presidential Candidate Should Prioritize Affordable Prescriptions; It’s Time To Reform 340B
The Hill:
America Can't Afford The High Cost Of Prescription Drugs
For many Americans, their confidence in the future of U.S. healthcare is low and their insecurity due to the cost of medicine is high. (Grace Han, 9/13)
The CT Mirror:
Are Profits From Charity Drug Discounts Helping Or Hurting CT Patients?
On August 8, Benjamin Oldfield, MD, posted an opinion about the need to stand up against Big Pharma’s war on health centers. I would like to address a different perspective on the issue, and how it affects patients in Connecticut. (Dawn Holcombe, 9/17)
Franklin Observer:
Medical Costs Are Driving Insurance Premiums
Health insurance premiums are a direct reflection of the cost of health care goods and services. Over two dozen state reports have found that the prices hospitals and doctors charge along with the cost of prescription drugs are the key drivers of high health care premiums. (Lora Pellegrini, 9/14)
Las Cruces Sun-News:
Reining In PBMs To Lower Prescription Drug Costs For New Mexicans
PBM profits have exploded from $6.3 billion in 2012 to $27.6 billion in 2022. Meanwhile, patients have seen their out-of-pocket costs for brand-name drugs increase by 50% between 2014 and 2022. Americans are footing the bill for PBMs' soaring profits. (Rep. Joanne Ferrary, 9/15)
The Nevada Independent:
Do Your Homework On The Consequences Of Unchecked PBMs
I agree with the opening line of Tabitha Mueller’s Indy Explains: Are pharmacy benefit managers to blame for high drug prices – Nevadans do pay too much for prescription drugs. But I whole-heartedly disagree with Jared Whitley’s pro-pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) opinion piece. I haven’t experienced the health care system he outlined in my daily life. (Kjerstin West, 9/12)