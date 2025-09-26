Perspectives: Snake Oil Getting In Way Of Anti-Aging Science; How Havana Syndrome Changed One Man’s Life
Opinion writers weigh in on these topics and others.
Stat:
Despite The Drama And Hype From Influencers, Longevity Science Is Making Real Progress
The longevity field has made major progress in the past decade, but anti-aging hype is getting in the way. (Paul Knoepfler, 9/26)
The Hill:
Declassify And Release What We Know About Havana Syndrome
As someone injured in the line of duty for my service, I am counting on Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to declassify and release the Havana Syndrome files. (Mark Lenzi, 9/26)
El Paso Times:
How Trump And Texas Could Finally Transform US Health Care
Despite remarkable advancements in medical science and technology, its structural foundation remains frozen in time. (Tom Banning, 9/25)
Stat:
Refugee Health Care Must Include Oral Health
In the 2019 WHO STEPS survey of Jordan — a country hosting millions of displaced people — I expected to see some reference to oral health. After all, the survey gathered detailed data on blood pressure, tobacco use, fruit intake, and diabetes. But there was no mention of dental pain, missing teeth, or bleeding gums. That omission was more than a data gap. It was a mirror reflecting a much deeper problem in global public health. (Mannat Tiwana, 9/23)
The Wall Street Journal:
How Young People Learn To Be Unhappy
By focusing so heavily on stress and depression, we’ve given them the idea that misery is virtuous. (Vijay Mittal and Renee Engeln, 9/25)