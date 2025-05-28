Planned Parenthood Missouri Again Halts Abortions After Court Ruling

The state filed a petition to the Missouri Supreme Court claiming that Judge Jerri Zhang's earlier ruling, allowing abortions to resume, left abortion facilities “functionally unregulated” and women with “no guarantee of health and safety,” the Associated Press reports.

AP: Abortions Canceled Again In Missouri After Ruling From State Supreme Court

Planned Parenthood halted abortions in Missouri on Tuesday after the state’s top court ordered new rulings in the tumultuous legal saga over a ban that voters struck down last November. The state’s top court ruled that a district judge applied the wrong standard in rulings in December and February that allowed abortions to resume in the state. Nearly all abortions were halted under a ban that took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. In Tuesday’s two-page ruling, the court ordered Judge Jerri Zhang to vacate her earlier orders and reevaluate the case using the standards the court laid out. (Lieb, Fingerhut and Mulvihill, 5/27)

The 19th: A Texas Bill To Block Abortion Pills Has Died For Now

A major Texas bill that was poised to offer a blueprint for abortion restrictions has likely died in the state legislature. (Luthra, 5/27)

The CT Mirror: CT Lawmakers Ensure Contraceptive, Pregnancy Care For Minors

Connecticut lawmakers on Tuesday gave full passage to House Bill 7213, a proposal to codify into state law a guarantee that minors in Connecticut may receive contraceptive and pregnancy-related care without permission from their parents. (Golvala, 5/27)

AP: Her Miscarriage Showed The Limits Of California’s Abortion Protections. Where You Live Matters

Anna Nusslock never wanted to be the face of a new kind of reproductive rights battle in California, but when a small Catholic hospital refused to provide an abortion that would end her miscarriage, Nusslock girded herself for a long and difficult conflict. Nusslock felt her civil rights were being violated, she said, even as she lay in the hospital bed curled in on herself, bleeding and mourning the loss of her twin girls. The doctor had said that her pregnancy needed to be terminated immediately to protect her from infection and other serious complications but hospital policy prohibited it, according to two lawsuits filed by Nusslock and California Attorney General Rob Bonta. (Hwang, 5/27)

CBS News: Moms In The U.S. Report Large Decline In Mental Health In Recent Years, Study Finds

Only about a fourth of moms in the United States say they have "excellent" physical and mental health, according to a new study. The study, published Tuesday in JAMA Internal Medicine, looked at 198, 417 mothers with children age 17 and under, finding large declines in self-reported maternal mental health and small declines in physical health from 2016 to 2023. The health outcomes were measured on a four-point scale, including excellent, very good, good and fair/poor. (Moniuszko, 5/27)

Side Effects Public Media: New Moms See Slight Improvement To Mental Health Care, But Medicaid Cuts Could Reverse That

States across the country improved policies and support for maternal mental health — but only slightly. The country's overall grade increased from a D+ to a C- this year, according to a new report. Only Alabama and Mississippi are still receiving failing grades. (Thorp, 5/27)

CBS News: Pregnant Mothers With Lupus Face Risks But Have Better Outlooks Than Ever Before, Doctor Says

Kiana Cornejo has been living with lupus since she was just 11 years old — and after an unplanned pregnancy, she learned the challenges of having the autoimmune disease while expecting her first child. ... Lupus can affect many parts of the body, with a range of symptoms that can include fever, rashes, hair loss, joint pain, swelling and sensitivity to sunlight. According to the Lupus Foundation of America, while its exact cause is not known, scientists believe lupus occurs due to a combination of genes, hormones and environmental factors. The organization says 9 out of 10 people with lupus are women. (Moniuszko, Carullo and Blackburn, 5/27)

Axios: Conservative Support Builds For IVF Guardrails

President Trump's imminent plans to issue a White House report promoting in vitro fertilization has spurred anti-abortion conservatives to call for new guardrails that could greatly limit the use of the treatment. Medical groups and fertility clinics warn that such steps could not only mislead couples hoping to conceive but also undercut administration efforts to boost the birth rate. (Reed, 5/28)

CNN: Sperm Donor With Rare Genetic Mutation Fathered 67 Children. Ten Now Have Cancer, Prompting Calls For Reform

The sperm of a man carrying a rare genetic mutation linked to cancer was used to conceive scores of children across Europe, prompting calls for greater regulation and a limit on the number of births allowed from a single donor. (Guy, 5/27)

