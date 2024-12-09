Police, FBI Manhunt For Killer Of UnitedHealthcare CEO Widens Beyond NYC
“I’m thinking we’re going to know who this is within a matter of a few more days, if that,” a former FBI profiler says. Meanwhile, authorities have released new images of the suspect and are offering reward money for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction.
CNN:
The Suspect In The Killing Of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO Has Eluded Police For Nearly A Week. How Long Can He Avoid Being Caught?
Nearly a week after a health care executive was fatally shot on a busy New York City street, authorities know what the suspect looks like but they don’t know who or where he is. Through glimpses of his unmasked face, his movements through the country’s largest city and belongings police say he left behind, he seems almost familiar but remains a mystery as he continues to evade capture. ... With mounting clues and likely hundreds of authorities searching for the whereabouts of a suspect believed to have left New York City on an interstate bus, how much longer can he avoid getting caught? (Williams, Pazmino, Perez, Morales, Gingras, Prokupecz and Young, 12/9)
AP:
FBI Offers $50,000 Reward For UnitedHealthcare CEO's Killer
The gunman who killed the CEO of the largest U.S. health insurer likely left New York City on a bus soon after the brazen ambush that has shaken corporate America, police officials said. But he left something behind: a backpack that was discovered in Central Park. Nearly four days after the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, police still did not know the gunman’s name or whereabouts or have a motive for the killing. (Balsamo and Sisak, 12/7)
The New York Times:
NYPD Releases New Images Of Suspect In UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooting
The New York Police Department has released two new images of the man it believes fatally shot the chief executive of UnitedHealthcare, including one showing him in the back seat of a taxi on the day of the shooting. (Fandos, 12/8)
Reuters:
Health Insurer Shares Fall After UnitedHealth Exec Murder
Shares of health insurance companies including UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N), continued to fall on Friday, two days after Brian Thompson, the CEO of the company's health insurance unit, was fatally shot outside a Manhattan hotel by a gunman lying in wait. The shooter is still at large and his motive for the attack has not been determined, police officials say. (Roy, 12/6)