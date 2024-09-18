Polio-Like D68 Virus With Paralyzing Potential Is Spiking Among US Children
The respiratory virus is linked, in rare cases, to acute flaccid myelitis, which affects the nervous system. Meanwhile, flu deaths among kids for the 2023-24 season tied the U.S. record high of 199.
NBC News:
Virus That Can Cause Paralyzing Illness In Children Is Spiking In The U.S., Data Shows
A respiratory virus that sometimes paralyzes children is spreading across the U.S., raising concerns about another possible rise in polio-like illnesses. Wastewater samples have detected a significant escalation in an enterovirus called D68, which, in rare cases, has been linked to acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM. The illness affects the nervous system and causes severe weakness in the arms and legs. This most often occurs in young children. (Edwards, 9/17)
CIDRAP:
Child Flu Deaths Last Season Matched US Record High
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week reported two more pediatric flu deaths for the 2023-24 season, which matched the previous record high of 199 fatalities in kids during the 2019-20 flu season. Among the fatal cases, 73 were younger than 5 years old and 126 were ages 5 to 17. Roughly half involved influenza A. Of those with known subtypes, 43 had H1N1 and 16 had H3N2. Three children died from coinfections involving both influenza A and influenza B. (Schnirring, 9/17)
CBS News:
Two Human Cases Of Rare Raccoon Roundworm Reported In Los Angeles
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials on Monday said that they are currently investigating the discovery of two humans cases of a rare infection called "raccoon roundworm." While no information about either of the patients was provided, officials say that both were in the South Bay area. Raccoon roundworm, known as Bylisascaris procyonis, is an intestinal parasitic infection that can affect the human spinal cord, brain and eyes, officials said. (Fioresi, 9/17)
The Washington Post:
Norovirus Sickens Dozens On Hawaii Hiking Trail, Forcing Site’s Closure
The Kalalau Trail is closed until at least Thursday because of a norovirus outbreak, according to state officials. At least 50 people fell ill. (Kaur, 9/17)
Also —
The Hill:
GOP Rep. Bucshon Calls Vaccine Access For Children, Elderly ‘Critically Important’
Vaccine access of Americans, especially for children and the elderly, is “critically important,” Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN) said Tuesday. “We need to get back to a normal place where we understand that vaccination has really changed the world,” Bucshon said during “Boosting the Status Quo: Vaccinating America’s Most Vulnerable,” a panel event hosted by The Hill and sponsored by the American Society for Clinical Pathology. “Access to vaccination is really critically important for both children and seniors.” (O'Connell-Domenech, 9/17)