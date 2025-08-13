Poll Finds Americans Aren’t Drinking: Alcohol Consumption Hits 90-Year Low
Gallup's annual Consumption Habits survey found only 54% of U.S. adults drank alcohol in 2025. Separately, research shows that autism is being diagnosed earlier in young children, but girls still wait longer than boys. Also in the news: dementia, cancer, and warnings about the herbal tonic "Feel Free."
San Francisco Chronicle:
U.S. Alcohol Consumption Drops To A 90-Year-Low, Gallup Poll Finds
The percentage of Americans who report drinking alcohol has hit a 90-year low, according to a recent Gallup poll. The results of Gallup’s annual Consumption Habits survey, released Wednesday, revealed that only 54% of U.S. adults reported drinking alcohol in 2025. This figure represents a three-year decline from 67% in 2022, and falls below the previous record low of 55% in 1958. (Lander, 8/13)
ABC News:
Autism Diagnoses Happening Earlier For Boys But Many Girls Still Wait Years, Analysis Finds
Autism is being diagnosed earlier in young children, especially in boys, according to a major new analysis of medical records published on Tuesday. Conducted by Epic Research -- the data and analytics arm of the electronic health record software company, Epic Systems -- the analysis also found that many girls still face years-long delays in receiving a diagnosis and an increasing share of women are not diagnosed until adulthood. (Monsalve, 8/12)
MedPage Today:
Dementia Follows A Different Course In Men
Men had higher mortality and hospitalization rates after a dementia diagnosis compared with women, even after controlling for age and comorbidities, a study of 5.7 million Medicare beneficiaries showed. Crude 1-year mortality rates were lower for women with incident dementia compared with men. After adjusting for age, race, ethnicity, Medicaid dual eligibility, medical comorbidity burden, and access to healthcare resources, the hazard of death associated with male sex was 1.24, said Jay Lusk, MD, MBA, of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, and co-authors. (George, 8/12)
NPR:
When Young Men Get Cancer, The Heavy Emotions Are Often Borne Alone
It's been more than seven years, so Benjamin Stein-Lobovits is now able to crack dad jokes about the inoperable brain cancer diagnosis he received, just before his 32nd birthday. "I like to say that I turned 30-tumor," he says. (Noguchi, 8/13)
NBC News:
On TikTok, Warnings Spread About The Herbal Tonic 'Feel Free'
Feel Free was launched by Botanic Tonics in 2020. Feel Free Classic contains kava root, which is touted for its relaxing effects, and kratom, a plant native to Southeast Asia that’s known for its stimulant and opioid-like effects. It’s the kratom in Feel Free that has experts and health officials concerned. The Food and Drug Administration declared kratom to be an opioid in 2018 and has taken steps to crack down on products related to it. (Bellamy, 8/12)