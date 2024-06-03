Possible Health Risks Of MDMA PTSD Therapy Highlighted By FDA
The FDA cited flaws in a company's study into the use of MDMA as a treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder. Separately, reports say some drugmakers will cap asthma inhaler costs at $35 a month; and weight loss drugs may boost people's taste buds.
The New York Times:
FDA Reviews MDMA Therapy For PTSD, Citing Health Risks And Study Flaws
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday raised concerns about the health effects of MDMA as a treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder, citing flaws in a company’s studies that could pose major obstacles to approval of a treatment anticipated to help people struggling with the condition. The agency said that bias had seeped into the studies because participants and therapists were readily able to figure out who got MDMA versus a placebo. It also flagged “significant increases” in blood pressure and pulse rates that could “trigger cardiovascular events.” (Jacobs and Jewett, 5/31)
NBC News:
Some Drugmakers To Cap Cost Of Asthma Inhalers At $35 A Month
Starting Saturday, the cost of inhalers will fall for many Americans, as new out-of-pocket price caps go into effect for the asthma medications from AstraZeneca and Boehringer Ingelheim. Following years of public outcry about the high cost of inhalers, the two drugmakers — along with a third, GlaxoSmithKline — have committed to capping the out-of-pocket cost at $35 a month. GSK’s cap is expected to take effect by Jan. 1. (Lovelace Jr., Kane and Thompson, 5/31)
On weight loss drugs —
Gizmodo:
Weight Loss Drugs Like Ozempic, Wegovy Might Improve Taste Buds
Semaglutide, the active ingredient in popular diabetes and obesity drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, can also tweak people’s taste buds for the better, preliminary research suggests. Scientists found that women taking semaglutide improved their taste sensitivity, particularly to sweetness. The findings may illuminate another reason why it and similar drugs can so effectively help people lose weight, the authors say. (Cara, 6/2)
CBS News:
For Those Who Wished For "A Magic Fix" For Weight Loss, Ozempic Craze Can Trigger Complicated Feelings
While research has looked at the potential mental health impact of taking semaglutide drugs like Ozempic, less has been discussed on how the increase in these drugs are impacting those who aren't taking them. Heather Young said she's struggled with weight her entire life, telling CBS News that her teen years and early adulthood were filled with trying "one thing after another only to fail again and again and again and just feel so defeated." (Moniuszko, 6/1)
KFF Health News:
Journalists Talk Cost Of Weight Loss Drugs And Lack Of Obesity Doctors To Manage Their Use
KFF Health News and California Healthline staff made the rounds on national and local media this week to discuss topical stories. Here’s a collection of their appearances. (6/1)