Progress Made In Treating Gliomas
Read about the biggest pharmaceutical developments in KFF Health News' Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
ScienceDaily:
New Drug Delays Progression Of Glioma, A Deadly Brain Cancer
Scientists have shown that a new targeted therapy drug can extend the amount of time people with a subtype of glioma are on treatment without their cancer worsening. The finding suggests a possible new treatment option for people with the slow-growing but deadly brain tumor. (University of California - Los Angeles Health Sciences, 6/5)
ScienceDaily:
New Class Of Antibiotics To Fight Resistant Bacteria
Health professionals are in urgent need of new antibiotics to tackle resistant bacteria. Researchers have now modified the chemical structure of naturally occurring peptides to develop antimicrobial molecules that bind to novel targets in the bacteria's metabolism. (University of Zurich, 6/1)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Tirofiban For Stroke Without Large Or Medium-Sized Vessel Occlusion
The effects of the glycoprotein IIb/IIIa receptor inhibitor tirofiban in patients with acute ischemic stroke but who have no evidence of complete occlusion of large or medium-sized vessels have not been extensively studied. (Wenjie, M.D., et al, 6/1)
JAMA:
Letermovir Vs Valganciclovir For Prophylaxis Of Cytomegalovirus In High-Risk Kidney Transplant Recipients
Is prophylaxis with letermovir noninferior to valganiclovir for cytomegalovirus (CMV) disease prevention in high-risk CMV-seronegative kidney transplant recipients who receive an organ from a CMV-seropositive donor? (Limaye, MD, Budde, MD and Humar MD, MSc, 6/6)