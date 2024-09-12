Prominent Senate Republican Shakes Off Notion Of Obamacare Repeal
Should Republicans take control of the Senate, Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana would likely take the reins of the health committee — and he acknowledges scrapping the Affordable Care Act isn't likely because it would require a bipartisan vote.
Bill Cassidy Dismisses ACA Repeal, Site Neutral Payments Policy
A key Senate Republican dismissed the idea that the Affordable Care Act can be repealed next Congress, despite former President Trump’s interest in the issue. If Republicans take control of the Senate after November’s election, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) would likely be in charge of the Senate’s health committee, which would share responsibility for changes to the Affordable Care Act. He said Wednesday morning that any comprehensive health care reforms would have to be bipartisan, and noted that repealing the Affordable Care Act would be a nonstarter among Democrats. (Zhang, 9/11)
After Years Of Threats, Trump Still Doesn't Have A Plan To Replace Obamacare
Experts doubt it would happen under a second Trump administration either, given the difficulty of coming up with a policy that satisfies all parties and the former president’s lack of a specific plan. (Lovelace Jr., 9/11)
Trump's Undelivered Health Care Plan
A second term would give Trump the opportunity to implement a replacement for the ACA, but his longstanding promise of a new policy in the works has so far remained undelivered. (Habeshian, 9/12)
Trump, Harris Spar Over Abortion Rights And Obamacare In Their First Face-Off
When Vice President Kamala Harris walked across the debate stage Tuesday night to shake the hand of former President Donald Trump, it was the first time the two had met in person. But that was the rare collegial moment in a face-off otherwise marked by false and sometimes bizarre statements by the former president. (9/11)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Why Georgia Is Using Federally Banned Companies On Its Affordable Care Act Website
Companies under suspicion of misleading customers and improperly exporting their data to other countries are approved to be among the insurance enrollment companies allowed to sell Georgians Affordable Care Act health insurance plans beginning in November. (Hart, 9/11)