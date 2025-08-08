Proposed California Bill Aims To Protect Access To HIV Treatments
Assembly Bill 554 would protect access to PrEP and PEP medications by requiring insurers to cover the antiretroviral drugs. Other states making news: Florida, Missouri, Ohio, and Colorado.
Los Angeles Times:
A Proposed California Bill Aims To Safeguard HIV-Prevention Coverage
State lawmakers are considering a bill meant to protect access to HIV prevention drugs for insured Californians as threats from the federal government continue. Assembly Bill 554 would require health plans and insurers to cover all antiretroviral drugs used for PrEP and PEP regimens. The drugs just have to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and would not require prior authorization. The bill would also prevent health plans from forcing patients to first try a less expensive drug before choosing a more expensive, specialty option. (Beason, 8/7)
San Francisco Chronicle:
TB Exposure At Cache Creek Casino Prompts Health Alert
Cache Creek Casino Resort in Yolo County issued a public health alert after confirming a case of contagious tuberculosis linked to its property. In coordination with the California Department of Public Health and the Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency, the resort said it is conducting contact tracing to identify and notify people who may have been exposed. (Vaziri, 8/7)
WLRN Public Media:
Federal Investigation Of South Florida Pill Mill Ring Raises Questions About State Oversight
More than a decade ago, Florida legislators passed laws to regulate so-called pill mills that once dominated the state and fueled the opioid crisis across the country. The regulations slashed the number of pain clinics operating in the state. But a recent federal investigation into a South Florida opioid distribution ring highlights potential gaps in the state's oversight. (Shore, 8/8)
WUSF:
'Flesh-Eating Bacteria' Causes A Second Death In Bay County, Health Department Reports
A second person in Bay County has died this year from Vibrio vulnificus, the so-called “flesh-eating” bacterium, according to the Florida Department of Health. The death, recorded within the past three weeks, brings the state total to five. On July 15, the agency’s website lists one death each in Bay, Hillsborough, Broward and St. Johns counties. (Mayer, 8/7)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Missouri Constitutional Amendment Could Reinstate Sick Leave
Missouri workers have 21 days left until a voter-approved law mandating paid sick leave goes away. In November, Missouri voters passed Proposition A, which raised the minimum wage and allowed employees to earn paid sick leave. It passed with nearly 58% of the vote. (Kellogg, 8/8)
The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer:
Ohio Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets
An Ohio couple just saw their family’s numbers take a big jump. Betsy Santiso gave birth to quintuplets Monday at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, according to a news release from OhioHealth healthcare system. (Pinckard, 8/8)
Also —
The Colorado Sun:
Nearly One-Third Of Colorado Kids Say They Can Access A Loaded Gun
Nearly one-third of kids in Colorado say they could access a loaded firearm without adult permission, according to a new study by researchers at the Colorado School of Public Health. (Ingold, 8/8)