Protesters In Wheelchairs Zip-Tied As Lawmakers Squabble Over Medicaid

The demonstrators, 34 of whom were arrested, oppose cuts to Medicaid and other programs that senators are considering. Congress is still hashing out health care-related provisions in the megabill, including a rural hospital relief fund, provider taxes, the effects of payments to states, and more.

Scripps News: People In Wheelchairs Zip-Tied And Escorted Out Of Capitol Hill Office Building During Medicaid Cuts Protest

U.S. Capitol Police detained a group of peaceful protesters on Wednesday, including several people in wheelchairs, during a protest over proposed cuts to Medicaid spending. Scripps News footage shows a crowd of people, some of them in wheelchairs, being zip-tied and escorted out of the Russell Senate Rotunda. The room is part of a Senate office building on Capitol Hill. U.S. Capitol Police told Scripps News 34 people were arrested during the demonstrations, including one person who was arrested outside the building. (Reed and Koraganie, 6/25)

The Hill: Senate Republicans Battle Over Rural Hospital Relief Fund To Offset Medicaid Cuts

Senate Republicans including Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) say a new proposal to create a $15 billion relief fund for rural hospitals is not adequate to make up for tens of billions of dollars in federal Medicaid funding cuts included in the Senate megabill to enact President Trump’s agenda. Collins told reporters Wednesday that the $15 billion relief fund floated by the Senate Finance Committee is likely not the final offer from Senate Republican leaders to address the concerns of several senators who worry the bill’s cap on health care provider taxes could put scores of rural hospitals out of business around the country. (Bolton, 6/25)

Stat: Health Care Looms Large As Deadline Nears On One Big Beautiful Bill

With days to go before Congress is set to leave town, lawmakers are still at odds over key Medicaid provisions in the tax bill touted by President Trump. Republicans across the House and Senate are still working out significant disagreements on restrictions to provider taxes and state-directed payments, as well as the size and scope of a rural health fund meant to make up for the deep cuts proposed in the bill. (Payne, 6/25)

The Washington Post: Gym Memberships May Become HSA-Eligible Under GOP Tax Bill

A provision of Republicans’ massive tax and spending bill could help Americans meet their workout goals, by treating gym memberships as a medical expense. Fitness companies are lobbying lawmakers for a larger piece of the nearly $150 billion that Americans have stashed in their Health Savings Accounts. HSAs — which allow people with high-deductible health plans to set aside pretax money to cover certain medical, dental and vision expenses — have skyrocketed in popularity since they came into being in 2004 as the definition of “qualified medical expense” has expanded well beyond co-pays and prescription refills to include meal delivery services, sunblock, lip balm, electrolyte drinks, baby monitors and wearable health trackers. (Weil, 6/25)

Becker's Hospital Review: The States Most Vulnerable To Healthcare Job Losses Due To Medicaid Cuts

California, New York and Texas are projected to lose the most healthcare jobs stemming from federal Medicaid spending reductions included in Republicans’ One Big Beautiful Bill Act, according to a June 23 brief from the Commonwealth Fund. The budget reconciliation bill, passed by the House of Representatives on May 22, reduces federal funding for Medicaid by $863 billion over the next decade. (Emerson, 6/25)

Politico: ‘Uniquely Vulnerable’: Louisiana Girds For Megabill Fallout

MAGA support runs deep here in House Speaker Mike Johnson‘s home turf. But Louisiana officials from both parties are increasingly worried about the consequences for their constituents of the Johnson-led megabill that’s being fiercely debated on Capitol Hill. That still-evolving proposal would overhaul health care and food assistance programs to pay for tax cuts and other aspects of President Donald Trump’s agenda. Louisiana is poorer, sicker and hungrier than most states, and the deep cuts to Medicaid have a growing number of Republicans in Louisiana worried that Congress and the White House are going too far. (Crampton, 6/25)

Also —

Fierce Healthcare: Congress' Digital Health Hearing Obscured By Reconciliation

Digital health companies testified to the House Ways and Means health subcommittee Wednesday morning about the benefits of using wearables and remote monitoring devices to track personal health data. The discussion about healthcare technology was dwarfed by conversation about healthcare cuts in the reconciliation bill, which is moving through the Senate this week. (Beavins, 6/25)

