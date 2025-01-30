REM Sleep, Cholesterol Could Be Factors In Dementia, Researchers Find
Alzheimer's Biomarkers Tied To Delayed REM Sleep
Prolonged rapid eye movement (REM) sleep latency was linked with Alzheimer's disease biomarkers, cross-sectional data showed. (George, 1/28)
Fluctuating Cholesterol Tied To Higher Dementia Risk
Year-to-year fluctuations in total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels were tied to higher risks of cognitive decline and dementia, a study of nearly 10,000 older adults showed. Participants with the highest variability in total cholesterol had a 60% higher risk of incident dementia and a 23% higher risk of cognitive decline without dementia. (George, 1/29)
GAO Tells USDA To Tighten Oversight Of Meat, Poultry Safety
The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) released a report today calling for the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to finalize food-safety standards for the bacteria Salmonella, Campylobacter, and Listeria in meat and poultry. The report is an update of previous GAO reports on USDA actions to reduce foodborne pathogens and the challenges it faced in doing so. The authors interviewed agency officials and food-safety and industry organizations and visited a Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) lab. (Van Beusekom, 1/23)
Avian Flu Strikes Second Biggest US Egg Producer
Rose Acre Farms, the nation's second largest egg producer, said yesterday that tests have confirmed avian flu at its facility in Seymour, Indiana, which could further stretch the supply of eggs as commercial farms in several states continue to battle the spread of the H5N1 virus. In other developments, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported more H5N1 detections in mammals, poultry, dairy cows, and wild birds, and European health groups issued a guide for assessing avian flu mutations that may pose a risk to humans. (Schnirring, 1/29)
US Childcare Costs Surge 50%, Leaving Parents Stressed Out
The cost of what was once one of the most affordable options for childcare soared in 2024, putting it out of reach of many working families, according to a new survey. Fees at childcare centers based in people’s homes — long embraced by some parents as a more affordable option than formal daycare centers – soared by almost 50% last year to $344 a week, the survey by Care.com found. Now prices of the two options are nearly identical. (Butler, 1/29)
KFF Health News’ ‘Letters To The Editor’: Readers Offer Their Takes On The Opioid Crisis, Family Doctor Shortage, And Vaccine Policies
KFF Health News gives readers a chance to comment on a recent batch of stories. (1/30)