State Watch

A Record 418 People Are Waiting In Missouri Jails For Mental Health Care

A lack of available beds has caused a bottleneck of people who were arrested, found incompetent to stand trial, and ordered into mental health treatment designed to allow them to have their day in court. The wait list has increased by over 25% in the past year alone. Also in news from around the country: a new study on the nation's mental health crisis services system in the wake of the 988 launch; overdoses of older Black men in Boston; and more.

Missouri Independent: Missourians Waiting In Jail For Mental Health Care Hits A High

For nearly a year and a half, a woman has been languishing in Greene County jail, waiting to be transferred to a state mental health facility. The woman was charged with a misdemeanor, found incompetent to stand trial and ordered by the court into state-run psychiatric treatment, Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott told The Independent. She’s been waiting there for a Missouri Department of Mental Health bed to open up for almost 450 days, Arnott said. (Bates, 1/29)

Stat: Study: Since 988 Launch, Mental Health Crisis Services Have Faltered

In July 2022, 988 launched as the number anyone across the country could dial in a mental health crisis. It’s one entryway to a sprawling system of mental health care options, but new research shows that since then, critical crisis services have not become more available — a key objective of the nationwide rollout, designed to strengthen an underfunded, patchwork system that left many people alone in times of crisis. (Gaffney, 1/29)

On the drug crisis in California and Massachusetts —

San Francisco Chronicle: Smooth Sailing So Far For S.F. Mayor Daniel Lurie’s Fentanyl Proposal

Mayor Daniel Lurie’s proposal to speed up San Francisco’s response to the fentanyl crisis was broadly embraced Wednesday at City Hall and appears likely to pass next week. Lurie’s ordinance, his first major legislative effort since he took office three weeks ago, was advanced unanimously by a Board of Supervisors committee. A majority of the entire 11-member board has indicated support for the measure, which would cut red tape in an effort to more quickly address public drug use and homelessness. (Morris, 1/29)

The Boston Globe: In Boston, Older Black Men Are Dying Of Drug Overdoses At Alarming Rates

Anthony James is the first to admit that for most of his adult life, he lived under the illusion that he was invincible. He was just 14 and attending South Boston High School when he was attacked by a mob of white students during the city’s busing crisis. A few years later, he took his first euphoric hit of cocaine, which sent him down a decades-long spiral of addiction that frequently put him in harm’s way. Seared into his memory is the metallic click-click of a drug dealer’s gun pointed at his head. (Serres and Jung, 1/30)

In other health news from across the U.S. —

Modern Healthcare: State Public Option Plans Face Pushback From Providers

Promising signs for "public option" health plans sold on state health insurance exchanges spell bad news for providers, who say they're squeezed by low reimbursements. Colorado and Washington are the only states that have government-sponsored — but privately administered — public options on their marketplaces. Nevada is set to join them soon and other states may follow. Public option enrollment climbed on Connect for Health Colorado and Washington Healthplanfinder during the open enrollment period that ended Jan. 15, the states reported. (Tepper, 1/29)

The Texas Tribune: Many New Moms In Texas Don’t Know They Qualify For A Year Of Medicaid, Doctors Say

The number of pregnant and postpartum Texans enrolled in Medicaid has almost doubled since before the pandemic, to more than 265,000. But many patients are unaware that they are still covered for an additional 10 months, according to a survey from Texans Care for Children, a health advocacy group. New moms report being unable to access the physical and mental health services covered by Medicaid, and doctors say changes are needed to ensure the workforce, reimbursement rates and coverage can keep up with a full year of need. (Klibanoff, 1/30)

CBS News: Highmark Wholecare Plans To Expand Campaign In Pittsburgh To Battle Food Insecurity

The fresh food initiative battling food insecurity will expand by 40 percent in 2025, according to Highmark Wholecare. The initiative delivered 84,000 pounds of food to about 3,500 families in need last year. The campaign connected food banks, local farmers and community organizations with schools. "There is a growing recognition of food as medicine and its vital role in preventative health care," said Michael Callaghan, Supervisor of the Mobile Connection Center for Title I Schools for Highmark Wholecare. (Cates, 1/29)