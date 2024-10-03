Research Roundup: Cancer; Drug-Resistant TB; Ovarian Cancer; Long Covid
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
ScienceDaily:
Scientists Decode Key Mutation In Many Cancers
Inside every cell, inside every nucleus, your continued existence depends on an incredibly complicated dance. Proteins are constantly wrapping and unwrapping DNA, and even minor missteps can lead to cancer. A new study reveals a previously unknown part of this dance -- one with significant implications for human health. (University of Chicago, 10/2)
CIDRAP:
Long-Term Trial Data Boosts Case For Newer Drug-Resistant TB Regimens
Extended follow-up on patients in a phase 3 clinical trial found that two bedaquiline-containing drug regimens for rifampicin-resistant tuberculosis (TB) maintained superiority compared with a 9-month injectable-based regimen at 132 weeks, researchers reported yesterday in the Lancet Respiratory Medicine. (Dall, 10/2)
ScienceDaily:
Most Accurate Ultrasound Test Could Detect 96% Of Women With Ovarian Cancer
Head-to-head study of diagnostic test accuracy found IOTA ultrasound ADNEX model had 96% sensitivity and acceptable specificity in first study of its kind. (University of Birmingham, 9/30)
CIDRAP:
Lithium Aspartate Didn't Relieve Long-COVID Fatigue, Brain Fog In Trial Participants
A randomized clinical trial (RCT) published today in JAMA Network Open concludes that study doses of lithium aspartate don't improve long-COVID fatigue or brain fog but doesn't rule out the potential effectiveness of higher doses of the drug. (Van Beusekom, 10/2)