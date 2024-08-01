Research Roundup: Depression; Covid; Hearing Loss; Trust In Doctors; More
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
Bloomberg:
Depression Worsens Years After Covid-19 Hospitalization, Study Says
Depression and cognitive symptoms worsen in the years following hospitalization for Covid-19, according to a new study into the long-term effects of the disease. People who were admitted to hospital for a Covid-19 infection still experienced “substantial” symptoms years later, with new ones also emerging, researchers from several British universities found. (Furlong, 7/31)
CIDRAP:
Risk Of Heart Attack, Stroke Drops After COVID Vaccination, Data Show
A study today involving 46 million adults in England shows that the incidence of both heart attacks and strokes dropped following COVID-19 vaccination compared to the incidence before or without vaccination. The study authors said the incidence of common cardiovascular diseases dropped after every COVID-19 vaccination, but COVID-19 vaccination was associated with slightly increased rates of myocarditis and pericarditis following mRNA-based vaccines, and vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia following adenovirus-based vaccines such as the AstraZeneca vaccine. (Soucheray, 7/31)
CIDRAP:
Young Adults At Higher Risk Of Hearing Loss After COVID Infection, Data Suggest
The risk of hearing loss (HL) and sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL) in young adults rose after COVID-19 infection from 2020 to 2022, according to a study by South Korean researchers, who urge cautious interpretation of the results due to a lack of objective audiologic data and other limitations. (Van Beusekom, 7/30)
CIDRAP:
Americans' Trust In Doctors, Hospitals Plunged During Pandemic, Survey Suggests
Trust in US physicians and hospitals fell from 71% to 40% during the COVID-19 pandemic in across sociodemographic groups, a Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH)–led survey study suggests. (Van Beusekom, 7/31)
CIDRAP:
Healthy Pre-COVID Lifestyle May Protect Against Severe Infection
A University of Oxford-led study links a healthy pre-infection lifestyle to a 36% lower risk of long COVID, a 41% lower odds of death, and 22% lower chance of hospitalization. The researchers assessed the association of modifiable lifestyle factors (eg, smoking, alcohol use, body mass index, physical activity, time spent in sedentary activities, sleep duration, diet) with long COVID, death, and hospitalization among 68,896 adults in the UK Biobank cohort who tested positive for COVID-19 from March 2020 to March 2022. (Van Beusekom, 7/29)