Research Roundup: Menopause; RSV; Alzheimer’s; Ear Infections
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
ScienceDaily:
Genes With Strong Impact On Menopause Timing Also Link To Cancer Risk
New research has found four genes with some of the largest known effects on the timing of menopause discovered to date, providing new insight into links between menopause timing and cancer risk. (University of Exeter, 9/11)
CIDRAP:
Studies Show Safety, Efficacy Of RSV Preventive Drug In Kids
Two studies published in Pediatrics demonstrate safety and efficacy for the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) preventive drug nirsevimab in kids and infants. (Soucheray, 9/11)
ScienceDaily:
Light Pollution A New Alzheimer's Risk Factor
Outdoor light at night could be a significant risk factor in Alzheimer's disease, according to new research from Rush. (Rush University Medical Center, 9/11)
CIDRAP:
Study Highlights Hefty Global Burden Of Upper Respiratory And Ear Infections
A new study illustrates the substantial global burden of upper respiratory and ear infections, researchers reported this week in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. (Dall, 9/11)