Research Roundup: Metformin; Covid; Mpox; RSV; Breakdancing (Yes, Really)
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
Reuters:
Diabetes Drug Metformin Safe For Men Who May Become Fathers, Study Finds
Men can take the widely prescribed diabetes drug metformin without fear of causing birth defects in their children, according to results of a large study published on Wednesday. Tracking more than 3 million pregnancies in Norway and Taiwan, researchers found no association between birth defects and use of metformin by fathers during the three months before conception, which is the period of sperm development. (Lapid, 10/16)
CIDRAP:
3 Doses Of MRNA COVID Vaccine Show Advantage Against Severe Outcomes
A team led by US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) researchers studying Medicare claims data during the early Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant months conclude that a third dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine provides significant protection against hospitalization and death compared with two doses but wanes substantially after 4 months. (Van Beusekom, 10/15)
CIDRAP:
WHO Approves Jynneos For Use In Teens As Study Shows Undiagnosed Mpox Common
Yesterday the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the approval of Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine, Jynneos, for adolescents aged 12 to 17. The move comes as the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is still raging, and infecting children at high rates. (Soucheray, 10/15)
CIDRAP:
Study: Natural Killer Cells Determine RSV Severity
Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital published new research in Science Translational Medicine showing that natural killer (NK) cells in some children may make them more prone to severe cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). (Soucheray, 10/14)
CIDRAP:
Understaffed Hospitals Have Higher Rates Of Infection
A lack of infection prevention and control staffing leads to more healthcare-associated infections, according to a new study published today in the American Journal of Infection Control. (Soucheray, 10/10)
The Washington Post:
Breakdancer Grew Tumor On Scalp From Head Spinning, Study Says
The patient, who’s in his early 30s and has been breaking for about two decades, said in the case study that his “appearance has improved significantly” since his tumor, which was about a quarter-inch high, was extracted. (Melnick, 10/14)