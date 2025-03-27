Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of the latest health research and news.
CIDRAP:
Early Use Of Sotrovimab May Protect Against Long COVID
UK and US researchers determine that, in patients at high risk for severe COVID-19, the benefits of early treatment with the monoclonal antibody sotrovimab may extend beyond the acute phase of COVID-19 and contribute to the prevention of long-COVID symptoms. The findings are published in the journal Infection. (Soucheray, 3/25)
CIDRAP:
Higher Heart Rate And Inactivity: Smartwatch Data Show Early Signs Of Long COVID
Notably, the authors found that people who later had persistent COVID-19 symptoms following acute infections—or long COVID—had higher resting heart rates (RHRs; mean difference, 2.37 beats per minute) and lower daily step counts (mean, 3,030 fewer steps), at least 3 weeks prior to SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to negative controls. (Soucheray, 3/21)
ScienceDaily:
Research Finds Potential 'Molecular Mimics' Behind COVID-Induced Autoimmune Disease
Scientists used advanced data analysis and machine learning to identify the viral proteins that may trigger autoimmune disorders such as type 1 diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis. (University of Utah Health, 3/26)
ScienceDaily:
MRNA-Based COVID-19 Vaccines Train The 'Long-Term Memory' Of The Immune System
Researchers have discovered that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines have a persistent effect on the innate immune system. These mechanisms may help the human body to better protect itself against potential future infections. (University of Cologne, 3/26)
CIDRAP:
Study Finds Influenza A Antibodies Not Uncommon In US Cattle
A large study to gauge how susceptible US dairy and beef cattle are to influenza A viruses found that they are susceptible to human seasonal flu strains as well as swine influenza viruses, researchers based at the University of Missouri reported yesterday in mSphere. Yesterday marked 1 year since H5N1 avian flu was first confirmed in dairy cattle, which occurred in a herd from Texas. (Schnirring, 3/26)
MedPage Today:
Study: Obesity Linked With 16 Common Adverse Health Conditions
Obesity was tied with 16 common health concerns in a longitudinal cohort study, with the magnitude of risk correlating with the level of obesity. (Monaco, 3/26)