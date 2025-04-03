Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of the latest health research and news.
CIDRAP:
COVID-19 Re-Infection Doubles Risk Of Long COVID In Kids, Young Adults, Data Reveal
The retrospective cohort study used data from the RECOVER consortium collected from 40 US children's hospitals from January 2022 through October 2023, when the Omicron variant was predominant. The study involved 465,717 patients 20 years old and younger with confirmed COVID-19 during the study period; the median age was 8 years. The study has not yet been peer-reviewed. (Wappes, 3/2)
CIDRAP:
COVID-19 May Put Patients At Risk For Other Infections For At Least 1 Year
In a study yesterday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, its authors describe how a positive test for COVID-19 is associated with increased rates of diagnosis of various non–SARS-CoV-2 infections in the 12 months following an acute SARS-CoV-2 infection, even if the initial infection is mild to moderate. They also found that patients hospitalized for COIVD-19 infections were at greater risk for other infections in the year after illness, compared to patients who were hospitalized for influenza. (Soucheray, 4/2)
CIDRAP:
RSV Vaccine Uptake In Adults Tied To Older Age, Pulmonary Disease
In a new cross-sectional analysis of 6,746 hospitalized adults aged 60 and older in 20 states, increased respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccination was associated with being 75 years or older and having pulmonary disease. (Soucheray, 3/2)
MedPage Today:
Prenatal Smoking Cessation Medication Did Not Increase Congenital Malformations
Prenatal use of smoking cessation therapies was not linked to increased risks of major congenital malformations (MCMs) compared with smoking during the first trimester, a retrospective cohort study suggested. (Henderson, 3/31)
CNBC:
Novo Nordisk's Diabetes Pill Rybelsus Slashes Cardiovascular Risk
Novo Nordisk on Saturday said its diabetes pill Rybelsus showed cardiovascular benefits in a late-stage trial, paving the way for it to become a new treatment option for people living with diabetes and heart disease. (Constantino, 3/29)