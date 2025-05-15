Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of the latest health research and news.
CIDRAP:
Meta-Analysis: Zika-Infected Pregnant Moms 4 Times More Likely To Have Babies With Microcephaly
A meta-analysis of 9,600 pregnant women and newborns estimates a more than fourfold higher risk of severe microcephaly in babies born to Zika virus–infected mothers. (Van Beusekom, 5/14)
CIDRAP:
COVID-19 Fueled Increase In Hospital-Onset MRSA, Study Finds
A US surveillance study shows that patients with recent COVID-19 infections contributed substantially to increases in hospital-onset methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) bacteremia during the pandemic. The findings were published today in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. (Dall, 5/12)
CIDRAP:
Analysis Ties Resistant Pathogens To 10% Increase In Mortality Risk From Bloodstream Infections
A study of positive blood cultures over a 5-year period found that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) was associated with a 10% relative increase in the risk of death among patients with bacteremia, Canadian researchers reported today in Clinical Infectious Diseases. (Dall, 5/13)
ScienceDaily:
A Downside Of Taurine: It Drives Leukemia Growth
A new scientific study identified taurine, which is made naturally in the body and consumed through some foods, as a key regulator of myeloid cancers such as leukemia, according to a paper published in the journal Nature. (University of Rochester Medical Center, 5/14)
ScienceDaily:
Could A Mini-Stroke Leave Lasting Fatigue?
A transient ischemic attack, also known as a mini-stroke, is typically defined as a temporary blockage of blood flow to the brain that causes symptoms that go away within a day, but a new study finds that people who have this type of stroke may also have prolonged fatigue lasting up to one year. (American Academy of Neurology, 5/14)
Stat:
Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treated In Utero In Mice
Researchers have taken preliminary steps toward treating a devastating neurodevelopmental disorder, spinal muscular atrophy, with a genetic therapy delivered in the womb, before the worst damage to motor neurons can occur. (Molteni, 5/14)